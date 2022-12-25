Luke 2: 17-20 tells us that when the shepherds first saw Jesus they glorified and praised God, then they went out and shared the good news, and all those who heard it were amazed. The same is true today for Christians who hear and believe. On Dec. 25, Christians share the good news and celebrate the birth of Christ, and most everyone, no matter their religion, will surround themselves with family and friends, sharing love, presents and good will on this day. Pictured is one of the beautiful pieces from the ‘A Night in Bethlehem’ Nativity Display held earlier this month at First Methodist Church of Clinton. This was a new event during night two of Christmas in the City.