(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 20 — Jason Michael Faircloth, 41, of 105 S. Main St., Salemburg, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Feb. 14.

• Dec. 20 — Cameron Wayne Carter, 27, of 405 Willow Road, Clinton, was charged with animal cruelty. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 21 — Jason Kevon Raynor, 37, of 2227 Old Raleigh Road, Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence, speeding, driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan 12.

• Dec. 21 — Arthur Lee Ruffin, 61, of Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 10.

• Dec. 22 — James Jeffery Garner, 40, of 2591 Easy St., Dunn, was charged with breaking and entering, attempted larceny and possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 22 — Jeffrey Alan Bishop, 45, of 777 Concord School Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, attempted larceny and possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 22 — Tiffany Pauline Williams, 35, of 96 Myrtle Road, Roseboro, was charged with carrying concealed gun. No bond or court date listed.

• Dec. 23 — Jaiquella Sharee Mccallister, 24, of Clinton, was charged with two counts of safecracking and larceny. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 23 — Daniel Scott Cole, 39, of 1521 Paula Matthews Road, Roseboro, was charged with driving under the influence, open container after consuming alcohol, failure to maintain lane control. Bond set at $750; court date is Jan. 25.

• Dec. 23 — Manuel Hernandez Lopez, 39, of 213 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. Bond set at $750; court date is Jan. 25.

• Dec. 24 — Gary Antonio Woodall, 36, of Holiday Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with simple assault, injury to personal property and resisting public officer. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 23.

• Dec. 24 — Demetrius Reid Mason, 36, of 107 Walston Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Jan. 17.

• Dec. 25 — Maurice Dewayne Williams, 40, of 167 Old Hickory Lane, Clinton, was charged with trespass of real property. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 17.

• Dec. 26 — Brittany Tiquisha Kenon, 32, of 196 Bubba Gump Lane, Salemburg, was charged with conspiracy, second degree trespass and violation of court order. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 26.

• Dec. 26 — Harding Alfredo Gomez Cuevas, 28, of 614 Hickory View Court, Fayetteville, was charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and driving wrong way on dual lane, Bond set at $750; court date is Jan. 25.

• Dec. 27 — Jennifer Bass, 39, of 22 Stanbourne Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny, resisting public officer. No bond set; court date is Jan 23.

• Dec. 27 — Brandy Nicole Carroll, 39, of 1280 Brooks Quinn Road, Rose Hill, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 27 — Stephen Wayne Justus Jr., 39, of 1605 Morganton Road, Fayetteville, was charged with shoplifting. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 25.

• Dec. 28 — Gabrielle Shaness Graham, 35, of 270 Nicole Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny of motor vehicle. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 29 — Russell Luke Carrington, 21, of 88 Stoney Hill Lane, Sanford, was charged with felony stalking. Bond set at $100,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 29 — Brandon Lee Lindsay, 30, of 9656 Green Path Road, Dunn, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Jan. 24.

• Dec. 29 — Wesley Lee Aman, 57, of 600-A Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with larceny by employee. Bond set at $13,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 30 — Amos Gibson Bullard, 58, of 7668 N. U.S. 421 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,500; court date is March 16.

• Dec. 30 — Candido Daniel Rodriguez, 20, of 5515 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 30 — Brandon Travares Lovett, 27, of 2366 Delway Hwy., Rose Hill, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct, driving while license revoked, order for arrest on counts of speeding and driving while license revoked, no liability insurance and failure to stop at a red light. Bond set at $1,600; court date was Dec. 25.

• Dec. 31 — Marquita Rich Johnson, 38, of 121 RB Tyndall Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to yield left turn and speeding. Bond set at $6,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 31 — Daniel Hojlo, 63, of 332 Independence Drive, Southampton, Pa., was charged with driving while impaired and possession of open container. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 17.

• Dec. 31 — Leonel Alejandro Gomez Callesas, 26, of 505 W. Elizabeth St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of open container and exceeding posted speed limit. Bond set at $1,000; court date is April 17.

• Jan. 1 — Danny Robert Aycock, 39, of 1122 Phillips St., Clinton, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by felon, alter/remove gun serial number, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and order for arrest on counts of felony probation violation, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and assault on a female. Bond set at $7,600; court date is Jan. 6.

• Jan. 1 — Lanisha Sade Hudson, 22, of 307 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass, communicating threats and simple assault. Written promise; court date is Jan. 30.

• Jan. 2 — Arthur Lee Ruffin, 61, of Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 17.

• Jan. 2 — Karen Mitchell Baker, 56, of 402 Candlewood Drive, Jacksonville, was charged with driving under the influence, misdemeanor child abuse and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Feb. 22.

