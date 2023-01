K9 Officer Antwan Weathersby was selected Clinton Police Department’s 2022 Officer of the Year, selected by his peer for the honor. Weathersby was officially recognized during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting. Weathersby was bestowed a plaque by Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis, and then posed for a photo with city leaders. Pictured, from left, are: Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton, Weathersby, Clinton Mayor Lew Starling and Davis.