In short, a Christian is a disciple of Christ Jesus. Jesus said, “…to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed” (John 8:31). Luke recorded of Paul and Barnabas, “And it came to pass, that a whole year they assembled themselves with the church, and taught much people. And the disciples were called Christians first in Antioch” (Acts 11:26). Christianity is that religion, those following the gospel of Jesus Christ as found in the pages of the New Testament. Though that seems such a simple definition of Christianity, it is precisely what it is. However, one can often better understand just what something is by what it requires of us. Such is the case for Christianity and the remainder of this article will present some of those requirements. Though there are many details that will not be listed here, all those details can be found as areas within these major requirements.

First, Christianity is knowing God. The Hebrew writer stated, “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him” (Heb. 11:6). Knowing God is very real requirement for salvation. Paul said the Lord would take vengeance on those that know not God and obey not the gospel (II Thess. 1:8). The Hebrew writer spoke of our faith in the rewards for those diligently seeking Him (Heb. 11:6). Most who hold to any form of what is called Christianity will readily acknowledge the many great blessings that God has and will bestow upon those who know Him. However, to know God must include knowing God’s view of those disobedient to Him. Within the ten commandments, we find these words, “for I the Lord thy God am a jealous God…” (Exo. 20:5). Near the end of Moses’ leadership, he told Israel, “For the Lord thy God is a consuming fire, even a jealous God” (Deut. 4:24). Let us know God, the blessings and sacrifices, but also the promises of damnation to them who fail to serve Him (Matt. 24:41).

Linked to that first requirement of man, the second is that Christianity is obeying the gospel. No matter what any man may say, no man has ever become a Christian without obeying the commandments of the Lord. Some initial obedience is required in order to become one of God’s children, a Christian. First one must hear the gospel (John 6:45; I Cor. 1:21; Rom. 10:14, 17). Having heard the gospel, it is required of man to believe that gospel. Jesus told the apostle to go preach the gospel to the whole world, and “He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned” (Mark 16:15-16). Repentance, a determination to turn away from that which is wrong and turn to that which is right, is required of the believer. Paul told the Athenians, “…the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent” (Acts 17:30). Those pricked in their heart Jews on the day of Pentecost asked what they had to do. They were told to “…Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins…” (Acts 2:37-38). A confession of one’s faith in Jesus Christ as the Son of God is next in line (Rom. 10:9-10; Matt. 10:32-33). John tells us of some Jews who believed, but were unwilling to confess Christ (John 12:42). Finally, one must be baptized into Christ for the remission of sins. Contrary to the teachings of many that one is saved and then should be baptized, the Bible clearly teaches that one is not saved until he is baptized. Baptism places one “into” Christ (Rom. 6:3; Gal. 3:27). Salvation is in Christ (II Tim. 2:10). Sins are remitted at the point of baptism (Acts 2:38; 22:16). It is at this point that we are the children of God (Gal. 3:26-27).

Thirdly, Christianity means not only serving God in worship, but serving Him in service to our fellow man. Paul wrote, “For we are labourers together with God: ye are God’s husbandry, ye are God’s building” (I Cor. 3:9). We have a responsibility to help others with their physical needs. James said, “Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world” (James 1:27). Yet, possibly even more important than the physical needs of our fellow man, is their spiritual needs, and it is the job of Christians to lead those lost souls to salvation if possible. Jude said, “And others save with fear, pulling them out of the fire; hating even the garment spotted by the flesh” (Jude 23). The great commission was for the apostles, and then those to follow after, to take the gospel “…into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved…” (Mark 16:16).

