Cast starts rehearsals for next SCT play

Another shot of cast during the first read-through on the open night of rehearsals this past Thursday.

The cast started rehearsals for their upcoming performance of the famous comedic classic play ‘Rumors’ by the late American playwright and screenwriter Neil Simon. The show is set to open on Feb. 24 at the Sampson Community Theatre in Clinton.

The show dates are set near the end of February and will run through the early parts of March at the Sampson Community Theatre located in Clinton.

The show dates are set near the end of February and will run through the early parts of March at the Sampson Community Theatre located in Clinton. Performances will be on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Shows will be Feb. 24-26 and March 3-6.

All tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the theater box office.

On Thursday night, the cast gathered together at the Sampson Community Theatre for the first read-through as rehearsals began. The play is being directed by Clay Boney, a Sampson native who returned home and has history with “Rumors.”

“I grew up in this theater and I started, God, probably when I was eight years old when I did my first show,” he said. “Then I went to school for theater and I went to East Carolina and majored in acting and even moved to New York City. Now that I’ve been back home, I’m back involved with the local theater.”

He’s trying his hand at directing this time around, to go along with playing a role in the play itself.

”I’ve been involved since I’ve been back which has been about eight or nine years now,” Boney said. “I did this show, I even played the same role I’m playing now six, seven years ago, with another theater company. I wanted to do the show again. I wanted to play this role again, too, but I wanted to direct it also since I played the role, before, so I thought it might be easier to direct it as well.

“So, fingers crossed, I’m hoping that everything goes smoothly and I didn’t take on too much,” he added with a laugh.

While the first night was only the initial read-through for Act I and II, each actor seemingly stepped into their respective roles without a hitch. The crew Boney put together was also part of his vision for directing the play, he said this about his cast.

“When they asked me to direct the show, I knew who I wanted for my cast so I didn’t even have auditions,” he said. “I could see these guys in my head so I’m very, very happy with the cast that I have. They are great.”

Boney shared his reason on why “Rumors” was the play he wanted to direct and bring to Sampson County.

“Neil Simon, he’s just so funny, the comedic timing of his writing, you can’t get any better than him,” he said. “That’s what I like about this play is the comedic timing and how everyone is so involved in this story, but they all have their own separate stories, too.”

“So I’m really looking forward to this, plus rumors are fun, I mean, who doesn’t like to spread rumors,” he added laughingly.

While many shows at the community theater are for everyone, Boney did offer a caveat that this particular play skews to a more mature audience.

“We want you come, bring your friends but don’t bring your kids — this is for mature audiences,” he said with a chuckle. “I mean in this day and age who doesn’t need a good laugh with everything that’s going on.”

“We want people to come in here sit for two hours and just have a good time,” Boney added. “So just come on out and laugh with us.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.