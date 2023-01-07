Woman of many roles steps away after three decades

After a storied career in Sampson County government, Susan Holder retired at the end of December. Her colleagues, friends and loved ones joined Holder for a floating reception leading up to her retirement. Here, Holder is pictured sharing a laugh with County Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin.

There are few with the institutional knowledge of Sampson County government owned by Susan Holder, whose career spanning more than three decades with the county came to its conclusion at the end of December. Any retirement brings a void that must be filled, but the hats Holder wore saw her working not just one, but three roles — assistant county manager, clerk to the Board of Commissioners and public information officer — to go with her expansive mental Rolodex of Sampson’s inner-workings over the years.

Holder was very much been the face of Sampson County administration — she did everything from keeping minutes of board meetings to assisting to steer some of the most monumental budgetary and operational decisions the county has seen in recent decades.

She began with the County of Sampson in October 1991.

She ascended the ranks in county government, beginning as assistant to the county manager before becoming the assistant county manager, clerk to the board and PIO. In addition to bachelors degrees in English and Psychology, Holder through the years gained extensive training through the County and Municipal Administration Course and Public Executive Leadership Academy at the UNC School of Government along with a fair share of on-the-job lessons.

That knowledge, combined with Holder’s years of experience, were invaluable to the county, leaders said.

“She is special in that, not only has she been the assistant county manager, she’s also been the public information officer and clerk to the board,” County Manager Ed Causey remarked. “At this point in time, we’re beginning to break up some of those duties and I can tell you she has done a very good job.”

As assistant county manager, Holder assisted the county manager with various problems and projects, drafted all types of correspondences, helped to develop policies and procedures, ordinances and regulations and drive budget recommendations. As clerk, she was the official record-keeper for the county, including minutes, ordinance books, resolutions, contracts, agreements, leases, and certifying legal documents.

During times of emergencies and crisis, it was often Holder, as public information officer, who took the lead in procuring the crucial information that was ultimately passed along to media and the general public.

Holder even served a stint as interim county manager for a time prior to Ed Causey being hired in 2010.

Causey said Holder’s absence will be felt, not the least of which as the voice of county’s communications.

“One of the terms we used for Mrs. Holder is the fact that she is a wordsmith,” said Causey. “And we use that with the highest amount of compliments because there’s very few products that we can write that Mrs. Holder can not put her flair on to make it better. That is quite a talent that will be sorely missed.”

“I think we would be remiss to not mention the fact that she has a level of institutional knowledge … if I worked here for the next 25 years, I don’t think that I would have the institutional knowledge that she does.”

Causey recalled working with Holder and longtime finance officer for the county David Clack back in the late 1990s when Causey was working with USDA. It was a $2 million renovation project for the Sampson County Courthouse.

“That worked out so well that over the next 10 years, we loaned the county an additional $100 million, which sometimes we talk about now as to whether that was a good thing or not,” Causey said with a laugh. “The one thing that was determined during that period of time was the efficiency of Mrs. Holder along with the rest of the county, and Mr. Clack. They were so good at what they did, that when I was approached about applying for the (county manager) job, my first call was to Mrs. Holder to see if she had any interest.

“I thought she was so good at what she did, if she had any interest whatsoever in the job, I would never even had considered applying,” said Causey.

Holder assured Causey she did not intend on applying, and ultimately took over as his right-hand, a situation Causey said benefited him greatly over the past 13 years.

“Once I got to the point that I could get her to express herself,” Causey said jokingly, “we then developed into the circumstance where we had very robust conversations then, and now. She has been quite the spirited person and she has a dedication to the county and the things we do that is equal to anybody that I have observed.”

“It is my hope that she enjoys her retirement as well as I’ve enjoyed having her working with me for the last 13 years.”