Leaders praise outpouring, cite economic impacts

What goes up, must come down, and that certainly applies to the plethora of Christmas decorations that adorned business fronts across downtown Clinton this holiday season. While there are only remnants of what is now another Christmas past, city leaders took the time to thank those involved in what was termed a “historic” decorating effort by downtown merchants, property owners, volunteers and others that transformed Sampson’s seat into a winter wonderland.

“I’m often reminded by the mayor of historic events in the City of Clinton, and I think tonight is a celebration of a historic event that has occurred throughout the holiday season in downtown Clinton,” said Mary Rose, Clinton’s Main Street manager and planning director.

She lauded volunteers and business owners for their participation in the downtown-wide Christmas decorating during the recent Clinton City Council meeting.

“I would be remiss if I did not mention the two ringleaders who one day in my office twisted my arm and said ‘Mary Rose. we want to decorate Clinton for Christmas,” Rose remarked. “Those two ringleaders who have been downtown morning, noon and night for the last two months, are Debbie Roberts and Kay Raynor. Were it not for their passion and energy, downtown Clinton would not have been the festive, decorated place it was. With their energy, they went out and inspired many of the people in this room.”

Rose praised those who were associated with decorating teams for being in attendance at the meeting at the City Hall Auditorium, asking them to stand and be applauded.

While not all represented, there were teams that decorated 83 buildings in and around the downtown in what Rose has called an unprecedented display. She estimated “between 300 and 400 citizens, business owners, property owners, community members and volunteers touched Christmas decorations in downtown Clinton during this holiday season.”

The display drew attention for WRAL’s Tar Heel Traveler and Rose said people visited from Smithfield, Raleigh and Durham.

“People had seen that and wanted to come to Clinton to see how beautifully it was decorated,” said Rose. “In turn, that provided an economic impact to Clinton, which we all worked really hard for in our community —to get that economic impact for our community and our businesses.”

Rose also made mention of Heatwave Hair and Tanning Salon and owner Natalie Sanderson, selected as the winner of the first annual Christmas in the City decorating contest.

“We wish we could’ve had 83 trophies, but we had one, and we were very excited it was over on Vance Street at Heatwave. They had some very festive and lively decorations,” said Rose.

Mayor Lew Starling echoed the economic impact, adding that the decorations “also spurred a feeling of togetherness, a feeling of love … I felt this feeling in town and everywhere I went in the county, I heard this. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you.

“I was out one night and I saw a bush moving and a light, and I said I need to call the police … and it was Kay Raynor trying to move a bush over,” Starling said to laughs. “They spent countless hours on this and it was absolutely great.”

Councilman Daniel Ruggles said he was proud to go through downtown, and bring company there and show off Clinton.

“Everybody did a wonderful job and I can’t wait to see what it looks like next year,” Ruggles attested.

Councilman Marcus Becton said he similarly swelled with pride, noting the whole town had a “Hallmark movie” feel. He commented on how vibrant the town was during the holidays, a beacon illuminated at night.

“Hats off to you guys for the job you did,” Becton said to those in attendance.

Councilman Neal Strickland said Wilmington and Raleigh are often brought up as destinations, but he said the small-town Christmas feel in Clinton — especially this year — was one that could not be duplicated. Strickland said he was impressed with the amount of cars parked on the side of the street and families just going for a stroll around the downtown and around the courthouse.

“They wouldn’t walk around just one time, but two or three times just to make sure they saw everything,” said Strickland. “It was just amazing to see the crowds and the volunteers who were working on the building.”

Councilwoman Wanda Corbett said she, like many, often detour around the downtown to get to where they are going. But she found herself cruising through to look at the lights, just as countless vehicles slowing down through the holiday season did.

“There were people visiting our stores and our sights,” said Corbett. “That attention (to our small businesses) … you can’t beat that, and just enjoying the beauty of it, the beauty of our town.”

