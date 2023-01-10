January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, dedicated to encouraging women to take action and protect themselves in the New Year. The start of a new year is the time that many reflect on their health. To start the year right, we encourage women to contact their health care provider to schedule a Pap test to check for cervical cancer. This screening is an important part of a woman’s health care routine, yet one that many overlook. It is important to remember that cervical cancer is a preventable disease.

Each year more than 350 North Carolina women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and over 100 die from the condition. The majority of these deaths occur in women over age 45. Almost all cervical cancer deaths are preventable simply by getting a Pap test and ensuring you follow up if you do have an abnormal Pap result. You can lower your risk for cervical cancer by getting screened regularly, starting at age 21.

Screening

Two screening tests can help prevent cervical cancer or find it early:

• The Pap test (or Pap smear) looks for pre-cancers, cell changes on the cervix that might become cervical cancer if they are not treated appropriately.

• The HPV test looks for the virus (human papillomavirus) that can cause these cell changes.

Most cervical cancer can be prevented. There are 2 ways to prevent this disease: by preventing pre-cancers and by avoiding risk factors. Young women can delay starting to have sex until they are older. Women of all ages can protect against HPV by having few sexual partners and not having sex with people who have had many partners. There are vaccines that can protect people against HPV. So far, vaccines that protect against certain types of HPV have been shown to work in preventing most genital warts. Right now vaccines are only used to prevent, not treat, an HPV infection.

Risk factors for cervical cancer include:

• HPV Infection

• Lack of regular Pap tests

• HIV Infection or weakened immune system

• Age

• Sexual History

• Smoking

• Oral Contraceptives

• Family history of cervical cancer

Sampson County Health Department and the Sampson County Breast and Cervical Cancer (BCCCP) Advisory Board recognize each January as Cervical Health Awareness Month and as an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of screening and prevention of cervical cancer. The Health Department offers the Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program with cervical cancer screenings, education and referral services to eligible women, and the BCCCP Advisory Board provides presentations to community groups regarding breast and cervical cancer awareness.

To learn more about NC BCCCP, visit www.bcccp.ncdhhs.gov or contact the Sampson County Health Department. If you are interested in a presentation for your church or community group, call Sampson County Health Department at 910-592-1131 ext. 4240. If you are age 21 or older and would like to schedule an appointment for a physical exam to include a Pap test, call Sampson County Health Department at 910-592-1131, ext. 4001 or 4220.

Luke Smith is a Public Health Educator II for the Sampson County Health Department.