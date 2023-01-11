Stephanie Shannon was officially sworn in Monday as clerk to the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, filling a role in which longtime clerk and assistant county manager Susan Holder served. Holder retired at the end of December after more than three decades. Shannon was accompanied by her grandmother, a retired municipal clerk herself, who held the Bible for Shannon’s oath, which was administered by Clerk of Court Chris Fann. Shannon was hired by the county as an administrative assistant back in July 2017. She graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in business management.