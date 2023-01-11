(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 4 — Byron Scott Brewer, 28, of 52 Jacob West Lane, Clinton, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 8.

• Jan. 5 — David Michael Thompson, 65, of Surf City, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Jan. 31.

• Jan. 6 — James Todd Fulghum, 43, of 227 Grady Tew Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 1.

• Jan. 6 — Tyler Vontay-Cournte Myles, 18, of 601 N. King Ave., Dunn, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct, possession of firearm by felon, carrying concealed weapon, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Jan. 20.

• Jan. 6 — Shawn Douglas Williams, 31, of 103 Henry Linda Lane, Turkey, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan. 17.

• Jan. 6 — Jamie Parker, 48, of 5862 N.C. Hwy. 50 South, Benson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan 20.

• Jan. 9 — Amari Nasir Smith, 21, of 1360 Garland Airport Road, Garland, was charged with trespass. No bond set; court date is Jan. 31.

• Jan. 9 — Bryan Glenn Davis, 34, of 70 Barber Cooper Lane, Roseboro, was charged with larceny of employee. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 20.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.