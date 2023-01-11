January to early February is the time to determine whether the wheat crop has enough tillers to optimize yield. This is a very important decision in regards to wheat production.

Apply nitrogen in late January or February only if tiller densities are less than 50 tillers per square foot. If nitrogen is not needed and an application is made in January or February the results can increase the risk of freeze damage, disease, lodging, and reduced yield. If tillering is low, however, an early application of nitrogen can help to stimulate further tiller development in the last few weeks before growth stage 30, resulting in higher yield and profit. Growth stage 30 is when the growing point is ½ inch above the crown of the plant and if you carefully split the stem, it resembles a tiny pine cone. The calendar date when wheat reaches growth stage 30 is influenced by variety, planting date, and environmental conditions. Early heading varieties can reach it in February. Late heading varieties may not reach growth stage 30 until mid-March. The following guidelines will help you decide whether to apply nitrogen in late January or early February.

If at the end of January or in the first week of February, wheat looks fully matted, then it is well on the way to being a potentially high yielding field. This wheat has about 100 well-developed tillers per square foot and should not have any nitrogen applied until growth stage 30. A well-developed tiller or stem is one with at least three leaves. Wheat with a “medium” density stand with about 50 tillers per square foot, is also well on the way to being a good yielding crop, and should not have any nitrogen applied until growth stage 30. If wheat has poor tiller development and only has about 20 to 30 tillers per square foot, then it has a low yield potential and needs more tillers to develop in February. It should have 50 to 70 pounds of nitrogen fertilizer applied as soon as possible. A second nitrogen application may be needed to finish this crop off at growth stage 30. Growers also need to scout for insect pests because they are often attracted to thin wheat stands.

Wheat stands that are thicker (30 to 50 tillers) but not as well developed may also need an early nitrogen application. Such a field will yield best with 40 to 50 pounds of nitrogen fertilizer applied as soon as possible.

In addition, plant tissue and corresponding biomass sampling can be done at growth stage 30 and sent to the NC Department of Agriculture Agronomic Division Lab for analysis. When taking tissue and biomass samples, cut wheat tissue a half-inch above soil line in 25 to 35 areas of the field. Collect enough to make two fists-full for one sample and place in a paper bag. Take a corresponding biomass sample by cutting a 36 inches of row section of wheat half-inch above the soil line. Place in a paper bag and label it “biomass”. If samples cannot be shipped within 24 hours, dry down the leaf tissue to prevent loss of biomass and spoilage.

To determine tiller density, count all the tillers or stems that have at least three leaves in a square foot of space. Do this in several places and take an average. As always if you have questions concerning wheat tiller counts and fertilization needs related to this article, please contact your local NC Extension Center for assistance.

Della King is a Field Crops agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension in Duplin County.