Group moves community ahead

Pictured are Sampson Partners board of directors members Paul Viser, left and Johnny Pridgen during a past event. These two were all over Sampson County in 2022 serving as continued stewards to the county.

Sampson Partners has always dedicated themselves to serving the needs of Sampson County and continued to do so actively in 2022. In a recently letter sent out by board of directors Paul Viser he recapped some of their highlight moments from the year.

“Before we turn our attention to 2023, let us review the past and the current state of Sampson Partners,” Viser said. “Any broad report begins with the recognition of our volunteers, the bedrock of our strength. They eagerly give of themselves, week after week. Their friendship and shared public spirit generate a chemistry which is difficult to quantify. This is the secret sauce that makes us a self-supporting nonprofit without peer in Sampson County. Our business model is simple. You give us furniture, clothing and household items, then we sell them to the public. We keep operating expenses low, so the profit margin is robust. Cash is then disbursed to local nonprofit organizations addressing humanitarian needs consistent with our Christian mission.”

They held resolute in the mission for the fiscal year 2022 as their disbursements of financial support totaled $11,000. While phenomenal Viser noted in his letter that, that number will rise greatly in 2023.

“Our plan is to raise this figure briskly in 2023 as we put out big capital projects behind us,” he said. “Providing financial support to Sampson nonprofits is, after all, our reason for being.”

That capital project happened in mid-2022 where they were finally able to make long-overdue capital improvements to their older buildings housing The Shop on Main. Flooring, doors, windows and more were all apart of the upgrade.

“Since replacing the roof in the 1990’s we had addressed only the bare minimum of maintenance over the past 25 years,” Viser said. “But with broken floor joists and dangerously huge and cracked single-pane windows, we had to act. We replaced the unsound floor structure and added a new laminated surface. We also replaced all doors and windows with safe double-pane panels framed in airtight anodized aluminium, the current commercial standard.”

A $100,000 project that was completely covered out of cash flow and help from the Clinton Facade Improvement Program. A program aimed to prevent further deterioration of downtown commercial properties. The Façade Grants are made possible through funds generated by the Special Downtown Tax District appropriations.

Fiscal year 2022 also marked a huge milestone in Sampson Partners legacy at it was their 30-year anniversary with United Way. They celebrated in style by hosting a private donors dinner at Alfredo’s, June 30, where over 90 guest attended each representing current and past leadership.

They even provided Habitat for Humanity office space in the Sampson Partners building at no charge to help with their renewed presence in Sampson County.

They also brought on a new member for the board of directors in Clinton native and retired minister Will Kopp. Retired First Citizens financial guru Bill Scott was also brought on and now serves as an advisor to the board.

“With Will and Bill, we have added two proven dynamos to out leadership,” Viser said on them in the letter. “Within weeks, they were making a palpable difference in our operations.

The board was even in the process of considering another capital improvement project for their 3000 square ft building on Vance Street. The building was donated to them but has been neglected for several decades. The total cost for the project, however, is estimated to be above $300,000. Considering their other duties and responsibilities they’re put a halt on it while they explore other options.

“Please feel free to contact any of us listed on our letterhead,” Viser said. “We want your input of ideas, including ideas about Sampson County nonprofits that could benefit from our cash support. Our meetings are on the third Tuesday of each month 4 p.m., at Venture Manor Realty. Please join us.”

Those names included the board of directors, Peggy Melvin, Johnny Pridgen, Rodney Sessoms, Margaret Spivey, Rhonda West and Viser. Sampson Partners is located at 309 East Main St, Clinton. Reach them at 910-592-3599 or visit www.sampsonpartners.org

