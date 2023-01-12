(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 6 — Gary Wade Williams, 39, of 243 Big John Lane, Clinton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, cancel/revoke/suspended tag, no insurance and order for arrest. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Jan. 20.

• Jan. 6 — Jason Paul Terry, 45, of 704 Cutchin St., Clinton, was charged with damage to property, larceny of power, two counts of breaking and entering and larceny of power meter. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 26.

• Jan. 6 — Crystal Antoinette Beard, 47, of 101 Nolley St., Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 1.

• Jan. 6 — Carla Martinez, 22, of 168 Friendship Lane, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and warrant service. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Jan. 23.

• Jan. 6 — Kadeem Jamarl Owens, 30, of 100 Capers Walk Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Feb. 6.

• Jan. 6 — Gary Austin Owens Jr., 44, of 408 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Feb. 6.

• Jan. 7 — Kameron Shaquille Marable, 31, of 701 Pine St., Clinton, was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, leash law violation, resisting arrest/hinder and delay and carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Jan. 20.

• Jan. 7 — Jeffrey Brian Torrans, 50, of 395 Beasley Torrans Road, Warsaw, was charged on out-of-county warrants with driving while license revoked, setting fire 500 feet from woodland with no permit, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $14,000; court date is Feb. 20.

• Jan. 7 — Lisa Mitchell Meready, 39, of 1462 Benchs Mill Road, Warsaw, was charged on out-of-county warrants with shoplifting/concealment of goods, injury to personal property and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 20.

• Jan. 8 — Thomas Ephram Sampson, 41, of 733 Bunting St., Clinton, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. No bond set; court date is Feb. 10.

• Jan. 8 — Christopher Daquan Smith, 25, of 176 Cranberry Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, stop sign violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving left of center. Bond set at $100,000; court date is Jan. 20.

• Jan. 10 — Alonza James Vann, 34, of 101 Hayes Court, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, selling a Schedule VI controlled substance and delivering marijuana. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 20.

• Jan. 10 — Worlie Victor Spearman, 31, of 221 W. Boney St., Clinton, was charged with trafficking opiates by sale, trafficking opiates by delivery and trafficking opiates by possession. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Jan. 20.

• Jan. 10 — Lane Ehle, 19, of 149 Seven Eagles Lane, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. No bond or court date listed.

• Jan. 10 — Angelique Marie Finch, 60, of 2801 Horseshoe Road, Autryville, was charged with intoxicated and disruptive and open container of alcohol violation. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 16.

• Jan. 10 — Terry Evander Autry, 62, of 2801 Horseshoe Road, Autryville, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is March 21.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.