Home Features Lifestyle George Carr garners President’s Award FeaturesLifestyleNews George Carr garners President’s Award January 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Sampson County Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Volunteer George Carr, Jr. is the recipient of the 2022 President’s Award. Carr earned this award for his dedicated participation, superior attitude, and his strong work ethic. View Comments Clinton overcast clouds enter location 1 ° C 1.9 ° -0.4 ° 62 % 8.2kmh 100 % Sun 6 ° Mon 9 ° Tue 14 ° Wed 13 ° Thu 8 °