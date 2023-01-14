In Genesis chapters 28 and 29 we learn how the patriarch Isaac sent his son, Jacob, to the land of Jacob’s mother’s brother to find a wife.. His name was Laban. When Jacob came near the land of Laban he came upon a well. The well was covered with a large stone. Jacob noticed some sheep by the well. Some men came to the well with cattle and they removed the large stone and watered their flock and then placed the stone over the well. While they were watering their flock, Jacob asked the men about Laban. They told Jacob they knew him, and that Laban was doing well. About that time, the daughter of Laban named Rachel came to the well with a flock of sheep. Upon seeing up, Jacob walked up to her and kissed her. It was love at first sight and Jacob knew in his heart that Rachel was his wife. Jacob removed the stone from the well so Rachel could water the sheep.

This incident between Rachel and Jacob is the providence of GOD on display. GOD set everything up so Jacob could meet Rachel. The providence of God is what leads us to our divine appointments. For the children of GOD, there are no accidents or coincidences. There are only divine appointments. Every major event in your life, whether good or bad was by divine appointments. I met my wife by divine appointment. I have the job I have today because of a divine appointment. I came into this world at the time of my divine appointment.

What divine appointments have you had during your life? We must always remember God is in complete control of your lives. The closer you get to HIM, the more divine appointments you will experience. All divine appointments are designed for your good and to bring you closer to your destiny. When you understand the doctrine of divine appointments you will never be said or disappointed about what has happened in your life. Look over your life and you will have no other choice but to shout HALLELUJAH because of your divine appointments.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.