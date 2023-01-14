Did you receive letters and cards during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season with messages of blessings, love, joy, and peace as we closed out 2022! While working our way through the first month of 2023, are you receiving messages of gloom or glee? Have you written and received thank you notes, New Year cards, and encouragement shared in letters from people far and near? Have messages of warning been delivered to your mailbox this year?

Writing and delivering messages to people in our lives shows a yearning for ‘all God’s children to live happily and honorably all year through! Meditate these messages in Revelation — downloaded by God, written by John — and delivered to the seven churches! Let us be filled with desire to serve Thee in 2023 and not let all we do be all about ‘me, me, me!

To the church at Thyatira, these are the words of the Son of GOD, Who has eyes that flash like a flame of fire, and Whose feel glow like bright and burnished and white-hot bronze. (Daniel 10:6)

“I know what you’re doing, your love and faith and service and patient endurance, and that your recent works are more numerous than your first ones. But I have against hou that you tolerate the woman Jezebel, who calls herself a prophetess (claiming to be inspired) and who is teaching and leading astray my servants and bequilling them into practicing sexual vice and eating foods sacrificed to idols.” (1 Kings 16 and 9)

I gave her time to repent, but she has no desire to repent of her immorality and refuses to do so. But to the rest of you in Thyatire, who do not hold this teaching, who have not explored and known the depths of Satan, that I do not lay upon you any other burden. Hold fast to what you have until I come. He who overcomes and obeys My commands to the end doing works that please Me, I will give authority and power over the nations. And I will give him the Morning Star” (Revelation 2)

Thyatira was referred to as Jezebel’s church of manipulation, intimidation, and domination. God warned and made clear doom for evil doings and blessings for those staying close to the Lord, helping His children, and living life pleasing to Him. To the church at Sardis, these are the words of Him Who has the seven Spirits of God and the seven stars.

“I know your record and what you are doing. You are supposed to be alive but you are dead. Rouse yourselves and stay awake. Strengthen and invigorate what remains and is on the point of dying; for I have not found a thing you have done (any work of yours) meeting the requirements of My God or perfect in His sight. So think of the lessons you received and heard. Lay them to heart and obey them and repent. If you do not rouse yourselves and keep awake and watch, I will come upon you like a thief in the night and you will not know or suspect at what hour I will come.” (Revelation 3)

Sardis, the lifeless church – the walking dead! Oh, how sad in 70-95 AD; yet, there are churches across our land that could receive this dreadful letter from Thee … in 2023! Could the message be for you or me? We make the choice to be alive or refuse to thrive! We hide nothing from God, who sees us as the walking dead or as working, faithful, loving, believers ‘not the tail but the head’!

To the church at Laodicea- the Lukewarm church. “You are neither hot nor cold! I wish you were either one or the other…I am about to spit you out of My mouth. You say, ‘I am rich, I have acquired wealth and do not need a thing.’

But do you not realize you are wretched, pitiful, poor, blind, and naked … REPENT! Here I am. I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me.” Revelation 3: 14-20

Are we guilty of being like the members of Laodicea … lukewarm?

God makes it clear the destiny awaiting His children living lukewarm lives. Being lukewarm angers our Lord which results in being spit our of His mouth. Why, oh why would we allow anything to keep us from being in good standing with God? Has complacency and lukewarmness left you looking for love, peace, joy, and right relationships in all the wrong places. Have you allowed casual, cautious, cantankerous living to overtake your close, and comforting relationship with Jesus, our Lord and Savior. Has the love for things of this world snuffed out our shining lights for God as our First Love? May 2023 be the year that we, His children, live passionately and purposefully for Thee!

To the church at Philadelphia — The LOVING church!

“To the messenger of the church in Philadelphia write:”These are the worlds of the Holy One Who has the key of David, Who opens and no one shall shut, Who shuts and no one shall open” (Isaiah 22:22)

“ I know your works and what you are doing. See! I have set before you a door wide open which no one is able to shut, I know that you have but little power, and you have kept My word and guarded My message and have not renounced or denied My name.” (Rev. 3: 7-9)

“Take note! I will make those of the synagogue of Satan who say they are Jews and are not, but lie — behold, I will make them come and bow down before your feet and learn and acknowledge that I have LOVED you.” (Isaiah 43:4, 60:14)

Philadelphia was a loving church of God’s children focused on loving Him and one another, faithful living, and working ‘till Jesus comes in ways pleasing to God. In this church there was love, opportunity, honor, protection, and passion for loving and serving God and His children.

“Since you have kept my command to endure patiently, I will also keep you from the hour of trial that is going to come upon the whole world … I AM COMING SOON! (Rev. 3: 10-11)

Are we members of a church like Philadelphia where God’s children love Him, one another, work together, and ‘love to go’ where things pleasing to God are happening and the Spirit is free to flow?

In these chapters of Revelation, we hear what God hopes the church (we are the church) will do! He is watching, waiting, and could send His Son soon and very soon — morning, night or noon! Jesus loves and longs for us to stay prepared and wait expectantly for His return to rapture us Home or to be called to Heaven for eternity with Him when our work here is finished.

Jesus knocks; we make the choice to let Him in or remain stuck in sin! The doorknob is on our side and He is a gentleman Who won’t force His way in! What is our answer to HIM?

“For such a time as this” when seasons are hard to discern, many flee from being faithful to Thee and their families, sin grows greater and uglier every day, and living expectantly with our eyes on Thee has waned along the way … let us stand up for Jesus as soldiers of the cross and let our lights of love shine brighter and bolder every day!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.