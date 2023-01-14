Rate study results delivered to Newton Grove leaders

Some undesirable, but deemed necessary changes, will be happening to water and sewer rates in the near future for residents of Newton Grove.

On Monday night, during the town board’s monthly meeting, members from the North Carolina Rural Water Association (NCRWA) attended to present findings of a rate study. It was during the presentation that state officials commented on the need to increase water and sewer rates to recoup cost from the system and to get back in the black and get out of the red — as it was put.

This rate study has been going for the past few years. The results from it and the suggested steps for moving forward were outlined by NCRWA’s Bobby Cavenaugh.

“Three years we’ve been working on a rate study and we’ve gotten to this point of kind of a crisis beginning of this year,” he said. “Amanda (town clerk) reached back out to us and we went into a lot of detail on your financial records, the accounting and on how your money coming in and out has been spent.”

“I know when we talked before, it was drastic and that we may have needed to increase the rates by double or even more,” he continued. “I’m glad to present to you that in our research, it’s only a 43% increase needed for this year. Then following this year, by 5% and this‘ll capture all your cost and all of your annual depreciation.”

As for how much these increases will impact the town, Cavenaugh broke that down as well and explained why the situation was currently so drastic.

“What this basically means is, right now you’re at $18, base rate, it will go to $25.74 and that will get you in the black and keep you in the black,” he said. “Moving forward, next year it’s only going to be 5% because it won’t be as drastic as it is at this point.”

”The reason it is as drastic at this point is simply because, as one of you commissioners put it, it’s catch-up time and it’s not Heinz ketchup,” he said. “It’s time to get back up to where you’re breaking even and after July 1 of next fiscal year, you will definitely be increasing all your depreciation on the system and replacing that.”

Commissioner Alan Herring then posed this question to Cavenaugh over maintenance concerns on their aging water system.

“As we’ve talked in the past, our system’s 30-, 31-years old and it requires a lot of maintenance,” he said. “Do you enough cushion with this number to take on this maintenance on a 31-year-old system or will we have to come back to the drawing table?”

“You may have to come back to the drawing table, but what we’re looking at now is that, if somehow, you can get rid of your monthly fee to Sampson County, that’ll help,” Cavenaugh replied. “It’s around $45,000 a year and you do not need that. You do need to be connected, but you do not need to use the water and the gist of that is because the sustainability of your wells is great.”

NCRWA’s Mike Houston followed up Cavenaugh’s statement further detailing why that was the case.

“Right now, you’re basically doing around 65 to 70,000 gallons per day and with both wells, your 12-hour supply is somewhere in the 242- to 250-a-day range, “he said. “So I would say you‘ve got three times the capacity of what you typical bill in here.”

”I don’t personally see a big need for the interconnect other than an emergency use only — maintenance purposes, tanks being out of out of service, stuff like that,” Houston added. “But, as far as just normal daily operation, based off of what you currently have in the two wells, you have plenty of water to maintain the demand.”

Later in the meeting, further discussion arose on the same topic and the board was informed negotiations on the county water contract were already underway.

“(Town attorney) Lew (Starling) and I have been in contact with the county attorney and they just want to know what we want and what kind of rate are we looking at,” Town Clerk Amanda Bradshaw said. “They want us to kind of do it in a formal manner and so that’s what you all need to decide.”

“I’m going to call around to different municipalities and see what rate they are purchasing from their counties and then we’ll go from there,” she added. “It’s not a done deal, but they’re at least letting us talk it over.”

“We’re trying to negotiate for a bulk rate for what we use,” Commissioner Cody Smith added. “Say we have an emergency come up and one of our wells goes down or we have a main water break, and we need extra water, we’ll be able to get it at a fairly decent price.”

“This way we’ll be able to take that money and add it to the increase and then we’re able to cushion the expenditures we’re having to do,” Smith said.

With the current contract, they town is having to pay $3,750 a month giving them that $45,000 yearly expense for county water.

Following Houston’s earlier statements about their wells, the meeting transitioned into sewer inquiries after Commissioner Craig Warren posed the question on the impact to it.

Cavenaugh had also noted during his presentation that sewer rates will increase by 7% as part of this process.

”That 7% rate increase is what you need to break even now,” Cavenaugh said. “So basically on the 7%, you’re currently at $22.50, it will go up $1.63 which brings you to $24.13 for your sewer rate. You could go up more and the term now would be paying it forward, or just put it into a capital reserve fund, because there is a lot of work that needs to be done on your sewer system. So you can recoup more money there by doing that.”

As for when these rate increases will take effect, it wasn’t determined by the end of the meeting, but Mayor Gerald Darden asked about a suggested timeline.

“The sooner you start the more money you make,” said Cavenaugh, “Unless it’s in your ordinance, you can actually change your rates at anytime during any fiscal year. I would recommend, the sooner the better.”

While no date is set for the rate increases, they are happening and the board wants to ensure complete transparency with citizens as unrest from this is expected, town officials indicated. To that end, the board plans to take multiple steps in informing the people before the rates increase.

“Transparency goes a long way, when you explain to the customer, why, when, where this is happening it takes a little of that sting off,” Houston said. “If they just come in here next month with a 43% increase is going to be anarchy for the short term. So I would recommend definitely letting the public know why.”

“And also, lay out that you’re not looking to do this every year and that there is a five-year plan in place for this and that this is just going to be an up front hit.”

The board is expected to host a public hearing prior to any rate increase. A date for the public hearing is yet to be determined.

A suggestion from a citizen attending the meeting about sending a letter before the hearing what brought us as well. Bradshaw then mentioned it was already in the works.

”I shouldn’t even be saying anything, but it would help me, as a citizen, if I got a letter explaining this in detail,” the Newton Grove resident said. “That way I could sit down and read about this prior to a public hearing. That’ll lessen your numbers and it’ll take some more of the sting out because it can become a shouting match during a public hearing.”

“Commissioner Craig and I actually talked about that, coming up with a letter and sending it out beforehand,” Bradshaw said. “Also putting it on the water bill that we’ll be having a public hearing about all this and also utilizing our LED sign as well and putting it out there on that. We’re making sure that everyone knows — there’s no way they couldn’t know. Plus, it’ll be in the newspaper twice.”

Commissioner Craig Warren added these words to Bradshaw’s statement before discussions ended.

“We’re trying to think ahead instead of trying to catch from behind,” he said. “We’ve now got several tools in place to inform the people on what’s going on with this. With the letter first and then that hearing, I think it’ll make big headway towards calming some of this down.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.