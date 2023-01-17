There is no doubt that cancer is the disease of modern times, one that deserves our full attention. Cervical health awareness month was designated by the American Social Health Association (ASHA) and the National Cervical Cancer Coalition in January. Women of all ages are encouraged to get screened for cervical cancer and receive the HVP (human papillomavirus) vaccine. It is possible for each of us to help in a variety of ways. Spreading the word and drawing attention to the issue in your groups and communities will help knowledge spread and determine a better understanding of the subject. Local and national media could play a major role in the fight if enough coverage of the subject is included in their broadcasts. Breakthrough indifference is to highlight the personal experiences of women and families who have been affected by HPV or cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is a condition in which abnormal cell growth is initiated at the cervix level. Those cells have the potential to invade and spread to other parts of the body. In almost all of the cases, the source of the cancer is infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV). Cervical screening and biopsy can make a precise diagnosis, excluding other possible causes. It is very important to acknowledge the numbers behind cervical cancer epidemiology. Almost 80% of all cervical cancer cases occur in developing countries, emphasizing once again the importance of early screening and prevention through vaccination. In developed countries, cervical cancer has become a routine check during medical examinations, and HPV vaccination has become mandatory for women over a certain age. Cervical cancer accounts for 8% of the total number of cancer cases affecting women, coming just second after breast cancer. In a recent survey conducted in the US, only around 50% of women interviewed knew what cervical cancer was. In an age where information is so readily available, it seems frightful to think that, despite the ease of access to it, essential information about basic human health is still lacking.

The good news about cervical cancer is that it is one of the most preventable types of cancer. In countries where the Papanicolaou test is the standard method for detecting cervical abnormalities, the number of deaths from cervical cancer is declining. Being a form of cancer that can change over time, just one test is not enough to guarantee safety. At least one check per year is recommended. There are a few things every woman should know about cervical cancer and screenings for identifying it. Cervical cancer can go without major symptoms, allowing enough time for the cellular modifications to occur. Symptoms such as bleeding and pain can be confused with any other medical condition involving the reproductive system and are easily overlooked. HPV infection is very common, and 8 in 10 women will be infected sometime during their lives.

Often, the virus is eliminated naturally by the body. Most women avoid PAP tests because they believe they will be painful or unpleasant. Depending on your ability to relax or not, the test can also be difficult for the medic to perform. Learning how to take long breaths can help you relax, reduce the time of the procedure, and enable a more easy harvest of the tissue. Rarely, however, an abnormal test means you have cervical cancer. The meaning of “cell abnormalities” is frequently that the harvested cervix cells are different from normal cells. If not treated, these lesions may progress to cancer over the years. All women with an abnormal test should be carefully supervised by their physician. The gynecologist will highlight the necessary steps for the prevention of cervical cancer.