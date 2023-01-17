Home News Master Gardeners honor Edgerton News Master Gardeners honor Edgerton January 17, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Marcia Edgerton is the 2022 recipient of the Sampson County Master Gardeners Volunteer of the Year award. Edgerton received this recognition for her hours of service in multiple roles including organization leadership. View Comments Clinton light rain enter location 4.3 ° C 5.6 ° 2.8 ° 79 % 3.1kmh 100 % Tue 7 ° Wed 11 ° Thu 15 ° Fri 14 ° Sat 7 °