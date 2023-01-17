Celebration in Clinton pays tribute to pioneer

Member from the Chi Phi Sorority Gamma Eta Chi Chapter were just one of the many organization that attended to support the 23rd annual business reception honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The was the view during the united singing of the Negro National Anthem that was led by Dr. Angela Harding.

Great honor and respect was paid in homage to the memory of late civil rights pioneer Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during a Monday observance in Clinton.

Business and community leaders and people from across the county gathered at the Sampson Agri-Expo Center to join in with the Multicultural Business Committee of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce for their 23rd annual business reception. A reception they host each year on the third Monday in January as a community held tribute to recognize the impact of King’s legacy.

“Show me how to take who I am, who I want to be, and what I can do, and use it for a purpose greater than myself,” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This quote was given at the start of the event by Multicultural Business Committee’s Stephanie Graham which set the tone for this year’s theme “Beyond The Dream.”

“At this luncheon our goal is to reflect on the different aspects of Dr. King’s movement,” Graham said during the welcome. “For the youth that are in the building today, it’s about bringing life and meaning to the non-violent movement. To the mature adults here today, it’s about renewing the memories of the past.”

“We will collaborate and synergies our works aimed at achieving Dr. King’s dream that has yet to even be realized,” she added. “We’re working hard everyday to keep his dream alive and to keep it going.”

After Graham’s opening, remarks were given on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce’s by Cynthia Roberts followed by Clinton Mayor Lew Starling.

Starling gave a invigorating speech on making sure we, as a people, are doing everything we can to live up what Dr. King fought and died for. His message for the speech “Are we asleep at the switch?”

“Last week, I don’t know if you saw it, we had this massive train derailment and people were stuck on an Amway for 16 or 17 hours because someone down the line didn’t switch the train over,” he said. “So in truth, they were interviewing some people and found out somebody was asleep at the switch and that’s my question to us today, are we asleep at the switch?”

He then began to share historic words on the fight those in Dr. King’s time went through in achieving the Voter Rights Act of 1965. Noting that voting among African Americans today is as low as 40% when in Dr. King’s time it was as high as 92 percent in parts of the country.

“So again my question is, are we asleep at the switch,” he said. “Through all our forefathers, all these lives and all these people that came before us that died to get the rights that we have, I would argue that we’re asleep at the switch.”

“Why are the legislatures not full of people in the lobby raising sand about whatever issue they want to talk about,” he continued. “Why are the commissioners meeting generally empty unless there’s some issue? Why are the City Council meetings generally empty or why are having to beg people to serve on any level. I would argue that that is not the dream that Dr. King had.”

“Lets not be asleep at the switch in 2023, let this be the year we say were going to us what we have that those before us died for,” he said. “We’re going to be singing in just a few minutes, ‘Lift Every Voice,’ let’s let 2023 be the year we lift every voice and let’s not be asleep at the switch.”

The venue was further uplifted after Mayor Starling’s words as the whole room filled with song as every person stood and joined Dr. Angela Harding in singing the Negro National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Everyone then took a journey back through time as they were beguiled by Mike Wiley’s amazing one-man performance he gave as the entertainment for the event. His show was titled “Breach Of Peace” which was based on the true accounts of surviving participants of the Freedom Rides, as well as many other individuals involved in the early struggle for African-American equality. The performance was courtesy of the Sampson Arts Council.

The performance was captivating as Wiley beautifully depicted each character and laughs were in abundance as he pulled guest from the crowd to help with his show. It was equal parts entertaining and serious as it recounted the horrific scene that these individuals lived through in their fight for that equality.

“Thank you so much for coming out today, if it weren’t for you, our sponsors and the Arts Council we would not have been able to but this event on,” Multicultural Business Committee’s Parry Cherry said in closing. “You have continued to support us and this make 23 years, hopefully, we’ll be here another 23 years with your support.”

