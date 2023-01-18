Clinton man facing robbery, larceny charges

A Clinton man is facing robbery and larceny offenses — and has been served with warrants in two others counties — after snatching the car keys from another man and going on a joyride, in what the police chief said was “not a random act.”

Michael Devon Peterson, 22, of 1116 Phillips St., Clinton, was charged with two counts of larceny of motor vehicle, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen motor vehicle, assault by pointing a gun, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and no insurance.

He was charged on out-of-county warrants with misdemeanor larceny (Wake) and larceny of motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny (Onslow).

He was placed under $182,500 secured bond and will make a court appearance at the end of this week.

Peterson was arrested last week on Southeast Boulevard stemming from the alleged incident.

Late the night of Jan. 8, officers were dispatched to an address on the 100 block of Royal Lane. The caller said a suspect snatched his keys and got into his 2011 Silver Nissan Maxima, driving away near Sunset Avenue. The victim gave a description of the male suspect and said he stole the vehicle and the victim’s wallet before leaving the location armed with a firearm, said Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis.

Officers located the vehicle and suspect turning into the BP gas station located at Southeast Boulevard and Faison Highway. Officers took Peterson into custody and were able to recover the firearm. The outstanding out-of-county warrants were also served.

“The victim did know the suspect,” Davis stated. “This was not a random act.”

Peterson was convicted of felony larceny in Sampson in July 2022 and received a suspended sentence as a result. However, his probation/parole/post-release status is currently listed as inactive, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Peterson has previous convictions in Duplin of larceny from merchant, felony breaking and entering and simple assault, all in separate 2017 incidents when he was a teenager, court records show.