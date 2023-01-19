A Clinton man who allegedly assaulted another over a borrowed trailer has been arrested, taken into custody at his residence in connection with a separate drug operation and served warrants from the assault last month. Two other suspects — one has been identified — are still being sought in the assault.

William Pearly Johnson, 42, of 538 McKoy St., Clinton, was arrested earlier this week and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. His bond was set at $75,000 secured.

Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis released information on the arrest, saying it stemmed from an altercation between Johnson and Melvin Emmanuel, who reportedly borrowed a trailer from Johnson to move “and never returned it back to him,”

According to Davis, Johnson called Emmanuel to his McKoy Street house to discuss the trailer situation on Dec. 6. There, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Emmanuel was allegedly assaulted and robbed. There was $27 in cash taken from Emmanuel, his sweatpants ripped off him and his wallet thrown in the back of his truck after the cash was taken, reports state.

Emmanuel sustained minor injuries and was treated at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

A second suspect, Joshua Smith, 29, of Clinton, is being sought along with an unidentified third suspect, Davis said.

“Warrants have been issued on Joshua Smith, (who has) currently has not been arrested,” the police chief said this week. He said police officials were “in (the) process of identifying the third subject.”

In addition to the felony robbery and assault charges, Johnson is facing drug charges stemming from a drug operation, in which several arrests were made, according to the police chief.

Johnson has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond on those charges was set at $4,000.

Also arrested at the McKoy Street residence was Prentice Roland Jacobs II, 30, of 742 Indian Town Road, Clinton, who was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was placed under $4,000 bond.

More information on the drug operation, including arrests and charges, was being compiled and set to be released in an upcoming announcement.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.