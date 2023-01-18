(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 11 — Ismail Awawdeh, 34, of 127 Cove Place, Clinton, was charged with selling tobacco to a minor. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 17.

• Jan. 11 — Daniel Lynn Darden, 37, of 2724 Wrye Branch Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving- wanton disregard. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 7.

• Jan. 11 — Bryson Lee Coleman, 20, of 3410 Third Creek Church Road, Cleveland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 20.

• Jan. 11 — Larry Claude Autry, 49, of 4840 Autryville Road, Autryville, was charged with second degree trespass and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is Feb. 13.

• Jan. 12 — Demetrius Anton Eason, 23, of 3851 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 8.

• Jan. 12 — Christian O’Ryan Houston, 21, of 567 Bland School Road, Harrells, was charged with 12 counts of felony probation violation out of county. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Feb. 8.

• Jan. 12 — Angelique Marie Finch, 60, of 2801 Horseshoe Road, Autryville, was charged with trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 25.

• Jan. 12 — Jaheim Faison, 21, of 207 Collins St., Clinton, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, selling a Schedule VI controlled substance, delivering a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and selling marijuana. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Jan. 20.

• Jan. 12 — Roger Wayne Burleson, 42, of 179 New Zion Road, Pembroke, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 20.

• Jan. 12 — Jonathan King, 30, of 304 Moon Johnson Road, Rose Hill, was charged with false imprisonment and assault on a female. No bond set.

• Jan. 12 — Swante Ramon Wiggins, 44, of 387 Wade Road, Scotland Neck, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 20.

• Jan. 13 — Kweli Haamid Mahamid Harrington, 21, of 251 Byrd-Yancey-Bass Road, Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, selling a Schedule II controlled substance and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 20.

• Jan. 13 — Richard Joseph Parisi, 45, of 224 Bulldog Lane, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 9.

• Jan. 13 — Margarita Martinez, 54, of Henry Lane, Ivanhoe, was charged with allowing livestock to run at large. No bond set; court date is Feb. 13.

• Jan. 14 — Abel Hernandez Feria, 42, of 1361 Cabin Museum Road, Turkey, was charged with driving while impaired, no operator’s license and stoplight violation. Bond set at $750; court date is March 15.

• Jan. 14 — Whitney Tiara Taylor, 25, of 402 W. Morisey Blvd., Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with second degree burglary. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Jan. 18.

• Jan. 14 — Dexter Naquavez Carr, 31, of 46 Rye Lane, Clinton, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, selling marijuana and delivering marijuana. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Jan. 20.

• Jan. 15 — Nickolas J. Davis, 27, of 1536 Microwave Tower Road, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed gun. No bond and court date listed.

• Jan. 15 — Logan Duncan Black, 20, of 3848 Rooks Road, Atkinson, N.C., was charged with carrying concealed weapon and expired registration card/tag. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 16.

• Jan. 16 — Antwan Lee Williams, 36, of 203 Jason Price Drive, Dudley, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, open container of alcohol violation and injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 16.

• Jan. 16 — Julian Wilson Bradsher, 48, of 248 Summer Tree Court, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 16 — Cristian Fabricio Vasquez Flores, 20, of 311 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Clinton, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and felony possession of marijuana. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 17 — Gary Wayne Childress II, 41, of 10941 Old Mintz Hwy., Garland, was charged with trespass. Written promise; court date is Feb. 2.

