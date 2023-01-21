The Clinton Kiwanis Club welcomed Dodd Brown and Jennifer Naylor as new members. They received their Kiwanis aprons, which will be used at the Kiwanis’ upcoming 65th Annual Pancake and Sausage Feast on Feb. 24-25 at Clinton High School. Pictured, from left, are: Kiwanis President Daniel Ruggles, Brown, Naylor and Martin Jackson.

The Clinton Kiwanis Club presents a check to Celey Cumbo and Lensey Cabral with Life Line Sampson. Pictured with them are Wendy Cabral (secretary), Brett Jones (treasurer), Martin Jackson (vice-president), and Daniel Ruggles (president).

The Clinton Kiwanis Club presents a check to Wendy Bryant with the Coharie Tribe. Pictured with them are Wendy Cabral (secretary), Brett Jones (treasurer), Martin Jackson (vice-president), and Daniel Ruggles (president).

The Clinton Kiwanis Club presents a check to Jeff Swartz with Backpack Buddies. Pictured with them are Wendy Cabral (secretary), Brett Jones (treasurer), Martin Jackson (vice-president), and Daniel Ruggles (president).

