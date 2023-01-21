Important information on the county’s economic status will be shared next week as the Sampson County Economic Development Commission is co-hosting a 2023 “State of the Economy” event with the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.

The event is set for this Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Sampson County Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton, in Heritage Hall. The event runs that day from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served starting at 8 a.m. and the program begins as 8:30 a.m.

Registration for the event is currently ongoing and is $30 per person. To register, visit sampsonedc.com/register/

The guest speaker for the event is Dr. Michael Walden, a respected professor and economist of NC State University.

Dr. Walden is a William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor and Extension Economist at North Carolina State University and a member of the Graduate Economics faculty with The Poole College of Management. Dr. Walden retired at the end of March 2021 and is now a professor emeritus.

For more information on the event, call 910-592-6177, email infoclintonsampsonchamber.org or visit clintonsampsonchamber.org.

