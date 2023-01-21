I have often written and talked about the divisions in this country, and how, eventually, those divisions will destroy this country. I have also written and talked about how this is not a racist nation although there are spots of racism seen throughout this nation. In a lot of my articles, I have made the popular statements about GOD, such as, “GOD works in mysterious ways” and “HIS ways are not our ways,” HE may not come when you want HIM but HE is always on time.” And the statement that I have made the most , like many of you, is, “It is a praying time!”

In the last several days, all of these sayings have manifested themselves through the work GOD did with Damar Hamlin. As most of you know, Damar Hamlin was a football player for the Buffalo Bills. He was injured in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His injury caused him to stop breathing two times. In essence, he was dead for a short time, two times! He was eventually taken to the hospital in critical condition and his life was on the line. He has since recovered and is doing fine.

Before this incident, everyone recognized America was a divided country. And many knew GOD was the only way this country would be united. Many suggested or hoped GOD would do this or that to bring this country together. No one knew, thought our imagined GOD would use an average, unknown football player to unite this country. No one knew GOD would use such an unknown player to remind people that HE is still GOD and HE is still our only hope. If someone would have told us beforehand that GOD was going to use a football player to unite this country, none of us would have figured out how! GOD indeed works in mysterious ways and clearly HIS ways are not our ways.

This country had been crying out for unity. One of the cries for this country, as we entered a new year, was for this country to come together as one. The incident of Damar Hamlin was right on time. What GOD did through Damar Hamlin may not have been at a time when we wanted it, (a highly anticipated game was cancelled) but is was clearly right on time.

The Hamlin incident brought about a major need for prayer in this country. There was a time when the TV executives would not allow sports announcers to even say the word pray or prayer. GOD created a situation where everyone had prayer on their minds. The nation saw big strong men on their knees on a football field praying. The nation saw sports analysts crying about the power of prayer. The nation saw many glorifying GOD for answering prayers. Prayers were given by all facets in this country. Different races were praying. Different political parties were praying. Friends and enemies were praying. And GOD responded to all of them.

Damar Hamlin had set up a non-profit to provide toys for children. At the time of injury, he had raised $205,000. At last count people donated over $8 million to his non-profit. This is further proof of who GOD is. Ephesians 3:20 says, “Now unto HIM that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us.” Can you say Amen!

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.