Our title is also the title of a song written by James M. Black in 1893 and said to be one of the most popular gospel songs of all times. Personally, I grew up listening to it sung by Tennessee Earnie Ford. There are a number of great lessons for us found within the song, but we wish to note some others as well as some found in the song.

First of all, no one knows when that time will come. We know for a certainty that it is coming (Acts 17:31), but though many have through the ages, as well as some living today, set dates of when that day will come, we don’t know. Probably the most direct statement to that affect is one made by Jesus, He said of that day, “But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only” (Matt. 24:36). The apostles Paul and Peter both stated that the Lord will come as a thief in the night (I Thess. 5:2; II Pet. 3:10).

Next, let us note several things that will happen. The Lord will return. As the apostles watched Him ascend into heaven, two men in white apparel said to them, “Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? This same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven” (Acts 1:11). The dead will rise (John 5:28-29) and concerning those that are raised to enter into the resurrection of life, Paul said, “For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord” (I Thess. 4:16-17). The living will be transformed (I Cor. 15:52). The judgment will have separated those heaven bound from those hell bound (Acts 17:31; II Cor. 5:10; Rev. 20:12). Time shall be no more. Some ask from time to time if I think we are near the last days. We are in the last days, and have been for nearly two thousand years. There will be no days after the one’s in which we live. Peter stated that what the prophet Joel had prophesied would take place in the last days was being fulfilled on that Pentecost recorded in Acts chapter two (Acts 2:16-17). The writer of the book of Hebrews stated that God, “spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets, Hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son…” (Heb. 1:1-2). Our work on earth will be over and we will rest from our labors. John wrote, “And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them” (Rev. 14:13). Of course, there will be no more time and no more labors on earth because there will be no more earth. Peter wrote, “But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up” (II Pet. 3:10).

Now, let us go back to our title, “when the roll is called up yonder”. This of course refers to the role of who will be in heaven for eternity. It is a figurative role, not a literal book. It refers to those who are considered faithful to God by God. It is referred to several times in the word of God, not always with the same exact words. Moses referred to it as “thy book which thou hast written” and at that time God referred to it as “my book” (Exo. 32:32-33). Writing to the Philippians, Paul called it “the book of life” (Phil. 4:3).

In the song, the words are, “when the role is called up yonder, I’ll be there”, expressing the expectation of a home in heaven. However, it is very important that we realize not all will have their names written in the book and some will even have their name blotted out of the book after having had it written there. God told Moses, “Whosoever hath sinned against me, him will I blot out of my book” (Exo. 32:33). One’s name will never be entered into the book lest they meet the requirements for salvation. Certainly, not all will be saved. Jesus said, “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat” (Matt. 7:13). Just a few verses later we read, “Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven” (Matt. 7:21). The Hebrew writer stated concerning Christ, “And being made perfect, he became the author of eternal salvation unto all them that obey him” (Heb. 5:9). If you desire to hear your name called in heaven, obey the gospel of Jesus Christ before it is too late and then walk in newness of life till death parts you from this world.

