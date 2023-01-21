Pope urges residents not to ‘disturb’ meetings

TURKEY — The town board discussed respect at its monthly meeting this week, the topic broached by the town’s mayor after he perceived the lack of such decorum in an exchange during a recent meeting.

Near the start of the meeting, Mayor Max Pope addressed the room on not respecting the town elected officials during meetings. He cited an apparently heated incident a week prior between a citizen and the board during his absence.

“This is an important message because I wasn’t here last week, I was sick, but we had a couple of incidents that was shared with me,” he said. “It kind of perplexed me that somebody would stand up in, as far as I’m concerned, our hallowed ground to cause incident. This is where we do God’s work.”

“So know this, if you come in here and you speak harshly to somebody sitting up here, you’re gone out of here,” Pope added. “We don’t need anybody coming in here disturbing our work.”

Following those remarks, Pope went further into the conduct of those who attend meetings that interfere with the board completing their duties.

“The other part that I want to lay out is when we come in and have our business, commentary from out here is not a part of that business until we get to the point on the agenda where it says this,” Pope said. “Section E, citizens should expect specific board action deliberations and they comment on the matter.”

“This means anything that you say, when we talk about the business of the town, is for us to talk about,” he continued. “If you have ideas that pop into your head that you want to bring back to the town at the next meeting, then you can share it then. You could also come by and see us and the town clerk will take the notes and ideas down so we can find some way to get them on the agenda if we get consensus of it being done.”

“Too many times have we had people right out in front us continuously talking and somebody up here would have to say — would you not interrupt again,” Pope said. “You’re not a part of this conversation. Now conversations you want to have out there you can have out there and I won’t stop you. I don’t mind freedom of speech and I’m quite glad we have it but give us the right to do our elected responsibility.”

As for the actual business of the meeting, paving was discussed. Pope took a moment to acknowledge his board members on their efforts for making it possible and to share thoughts on the completed work.

“The board put a lot of effort in the planning, pulling of dollars and getting contractors together to have people get in here and pave some streets,” Pope said. “They did a nice, nice job and this paving company has done a lot of work since I’ve been here. Every piece of street paving that they did, it’s been pristine, perfect and has held.”

“They even came back and fixed a few places where we had a truck, or something, that comes around Turkey and decides to run off the road and tear up some places,” he added. “So I am quite satisfied with our roads begin paved.”

There were two roads total that were able to finally get paved, which included Herring Street and West Faison Avenue. Sykes Paving was the company credited for the work.

In other business, the reappointment of Commissioner Rudy Blackburn to the Planning Board was noted. The town also renewed its mowing contract for 2023 with Coastal Carolina Property Maintenance.

The Turkey Board of Commissioners regular monthly meeting is held every third Tuesday of the month, at 7:30 p.m. at the Town Hall.

