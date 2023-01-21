The Town of Roseboro was recently awarded a Sampson Arts Council grassroots grant, which will aid in the town’s efforts to highlight a diverse group of entertainers for BloomFest. Arts Council executive director Kara Donatelli presented the award at the Small Town Main Street Meeting on Jan. 12. BloomFest will extend from April 28-29 in downtown Roseboro. The event will kick off on Friday, April 28, from 6-10 p.m. with a Pizazz band concert. The downtown area will be filled with arts and crafts, local vendors, and food trucks on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.