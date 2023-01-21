Man sentenced to life in 1990 set to go free in 2024

A man convicted in a 1990 Sampson County murder has been approved for parole after serving more than 30 years of a life sentence. He is scheduled to be released at the end of 2024.

The N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced the decision this week.

Steven McDaniel, who is now 66, was convicted on June 25, 1991 in Sampson County Superior Court and sentenced to life in prison on a second degree murder charge, which stemmed from an offense on Oct. 4, 1990.

McDaniel’s case was approved for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender. The program has seen many offenders who previously received life sentences released over the years. Under the agreement, McDaniel’s parole release date is Dec. 9, 2024.

The commission does not hold formal hearings and does not meet personally with offenders when reviewing cases for possible parole. Each case is reviewed on an individual basis since each has its own characteristics, according to the state.

The parole notice was sent to various media outlets and others to comply with North Carolina General Statute. One was sent in August 2022 that the commission was considering McDaniel’s case for possible parole.

“Information gathered during the investigation from persons for and against parole of the individual, as well as the facts of the case, will be considered by the Commission in making its decision,” that notice stated. “Upon completion of the investigation, the Commission will render their final decision and you will be notified within 10 days of that decision.”

The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

McDaniel is currently being held at Foothills Correctional Institution, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. Foothills CI is located in Morganton, N.C.

The four members of the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission are appointed by the governor, who also selects one commissioner to serve as chairman. The majority of the commission must agree to deny or approve parole for all eligible offenders.

According to the state, when an offender becomes eligible for parole, all available information on their case is reviewed to determine if they should be denied parole or investigated for parole. Some of the factors considered by the commission include the nature and circumstances of the crime, the previous criminal record, prison conduct, prison program participation, input from court officials, victims and other interested parties.

An offender must be reviewed at least once per year, except in murder cases, after becoming eligible for parole.

Those with questions concerning McDaniel’s case are asked to contact the Commission at 919-716–3010.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.