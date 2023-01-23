Sampson leader named NC Health Director of the Year

Sampson County Health Department’s Health Director Wanda Robinson RN, BSN, MSA, received the prestigious North Carolina Health Director of the Year Award. The honor was bestowed to the longtime director at Thursday’s meeting of the NC Association of Local Health Directors in Raleigh.

Given annually, the award recognizes outstanding involvement, leadership, and achievement in Public Health in North Carolina and in local community and civic activities.

Born in 1955 in Sampson County, Robinson graduated from Roseboro Salemburg High School in 1974 and from Sampson Community College as a registered nurse in 1977.

Wanda’s nursing career started at Sampson Regional Medical Center, where she was employed from 1977-1980. Wanda began her employment at Sampson County Health Department (SCHD) in 1980 as a public health nurse serving as the coordinator of numerous clinic programs. In 1992, she was promoted to director of Nursing and served as the interim health director in 1994, 1998 and 2003.

In 2005, Robinson graduated from Fayetteville State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She then graduated from the Central Michigan University with a Master of Science in Administration in 2006. That year, she also became health director of Sampson County Health Department.

Robinson has spent her public health career at SCHD, dedicating over 42 years to her community and her colleagues. During her time in public health, she assisted with the implementation of several ordinances in Sampson County regarding the public’s health and safety: the Smoking Ordinance that prohibited smoking in public restaurants and the Dangerous Dog Ordinance, both of which were adopted in 2014. More recently, she created a responsive COVID-19 team to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19 on the Sampson County community and a COVID vaccination team of health, emergency services, and public information employees.

The Sampson County Health Department has received multiple NC Local Health Department Accreditations under Robinson’s leadership.

Robinson not only invests in her community and service area, she is also dedicated to the mission of public health across the state as an active member and advocate of the American Nursing Association and the North Carolina Association of Health Directors. Robinson also serves on a number of community committees, including U Care, Inc., Child Advocacy Center, Partnership for Children, Healthy Carolinians, BCCCP Advisory Board, Sampson Community College Advisory Committee, and the Substance Abuse Coalition.

In addition, Robinson has achieved being in this leadership position while receiving respect from her staff and maintaining a companionship. Her staff stated, “we can go to Wanda, not only as our director, but also as a friend and mentor.” Many described Robinson as a dedicated public health champion who has devoted her life to the service of her community and state in the promotion and assurance of healthier communities and healthier individuals.

Kelly Parrish affirmed, “I feel honored to hold the director of Nursing position under Wanda’s leadership. She has fostered my confidence as a leader by guiding me through her example. I could not imagine managing the COVID pandemic under any other leadership and for that, I am truly thankful.”

Luke Smith is a Health Educator II at the Sampson County Health Department.