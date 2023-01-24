Beloved matriarch, mom of 10, marks another year

Susie Faison surrounded by the young faces of her loving family, with whom she recently got to celebrate for her 90th birthday.

Cooking has always been a great love for Susie Faison and, while she can’t do as much as she used to, that doesn’t stop her from teaching the next generation.

A big day was recently celebrated by the Faison family as they gathered together to share a special experience with one their own reaching 90 years old, Susie Faison.

Beautiful, strong, hilarious, loving and giving were just a few words used to describe the kind of life and person Faison has been these many years. A Sampson County native born in Turkey she’s always had a deep love for the Lord, her family, playing Bingo, talking on her flip phone, cooking, quilting and visiting her favorite store Roses.

“Honey, listen to me, when I tell you she’s love her cellphone that is not a joke,” one of her children, Betty, said laughingly. “Long as that cellphone works she’s alright.”

In her life she worked for the House of Raeford in Rose Hill, NC, for 30 years. She also attended James Sprunt Community College for Early Childhood Education and went on to work at Mother Goose and Joyful Noise daycare.

She’d marry the love of her life Johnnie Lee Faison in April of 1953. Johnnie passed in November 2020, The two of them ran a farm together where they grew everything from tobacco, to bell peppers, they also hogs and much more.

The two of them raised a large family, one in which Faison gave birth to 10 children — Uranga, Cynthia, Alice, Betty, Barbara, Johnny Jr., Thomas, O’Neil, Vickie, and Dexter.

The love for their mother was unconditional, so much so that they developed a saying about her that went like this. “To the World you are a mother, but to your children, you are the world.”

Faison has been a long time member of Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Turkey, but she supports and is an honorary member of many churches.

She’s also been a long time lover and subscriber of the Sampson Independent. While Faison couldn’t remember when she started subscribing to the paper for certain, she believes it’s been at least 50 years. Back during a time when said, “all her children were small and the paper only came once a week.”

Faison turned 90 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and celebrated her birthday this past Saturday with her loving family that always rallies around to support her. As for how the family felt about being able to celebrate this momentous day with her. The words from her second oldest Alice summed it up.

“I just thank God for both my mom and my dad because they taught all of us children how to work,” Alice said. “My dad and mom always told us when we were young coming up, if you don’t want to work get out of my house. I told daddy then I want to work and I just thank God because it was a great help to all of us to get out and work and have good jobs. Now we can give back to our parents.”

“So that’s been a blessing for us and so we‘re all grateful to have my mom still with us at this day and age,” she said. “Now we’re praying that God lets her see 90 years-plus in the name of Jesus. Giving God praise is most important because if it wasn’t for God she wouldn’t be here today and so again, we are just so grateful.”

Faison’s family did note that she’s been through a lot over the past six months with health challenges, but has comes out on the other side each time. Not only that, she can still drive and if you ever get to speak with her you’re sure to hear one of of her famous sayings: “Treat everybody right”, “I love everybody”, “God has been good to me”, “I love my family and my family loves me” and “Honey, Susie don’t text.”

When asked how she herself feels about reaching 90 years old Faison needed only to say this.

“It feels good, how you treat people and the way you live speaks for you, so I’ve always tried to be good to everybody because living through love has always been my guiding principle.”

