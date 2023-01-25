Mintz Christian Academy recently announced a nunber of academic achievements for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year. Among them, middle school students were honored for Principal’s List (All A’s), Teacher’s Honor Roll (A average) and Honor Roll (B average).

Principal’s List

6th grade

Landon Edwards, Anna Embler, Addison Pinapfel

7th grade

Raegan Cooke, Chloe Faircloth, Katy Hales, Sheriana McLamb, Kailey Robinson, Sawyer Williams

8th grade

AbbiLynn Benton, Victoria Crumpler, Asher Embler, Ariel King, June Claire Little, McKenzie Street, Matthew Vallini, Ava Wainscott

Teacher’s Honor Roll

6th grade

Nella Barefoot, Hannah Bass, Hampton Bass, Rylan Carothers, Joseph Coleman, Ellie Hales, Jeannie Sue Jernigan, Connor Jones, Luke Matthews, Payton Schoonmaker, Ava Soles

7th grade

Conner Carpenter, Peyton Cashwell, Ryder Dudley, Baylee Edge, Brittney Hall, Bailey Hargrove, Fisher King, Avery Phillips, Abby Tyler

8th grade

Landry Beasley, Jaiden Bell, Maria Briscoe, Karah Wiggins

Honor Roll

6th grade

Lacey Bullard, Joshalyn Faircloth, Ty Gloshen, Uriah Stadler, Eli Yancey

7th grade

Graclyn Faircloth, Ashton Fann, Konnor Fann, Brantley Hall, Craig Peterson, Ayden Sharpe

8th grade

Skyler Artis, Brian Christianson, Alanna Fortner, Gavin Hairr, Marianna Naylor, Kaleb Rich, Jessie Warren