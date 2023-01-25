Mintz Christian Academy recently announced a nunber of academic achievements for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year. Among them, middle school students were honored for Principal’s List (All A’s), Teacher’s Honor Roll (A average) and Honor Roll (B average).
Principal’s List
6th grade
Landon Edwards, Anna Embler, Addison Pinapfel
7th grade
Raegan Cooke, Chloe Faircloth, Katy Hales, Sheriana McLamb, Kailey Robinson, Sawyer Williams
8th grade
AbbiLynn Benton, Victoria Crumpler, Asher Embler, Ariel King, June Claire Little, McKenzie Street, Matthew Vallini, Ava Wainscott
Teacher’s Honor Roll
6th grade
Nella Barefoot, Hannah Bass, Hampton Bass, Rylan Carothers, Joseph Coleman, Ellie Hales, Jeannie Sue Jernigan, Connor Jones, Luke Matthews, Payton Schoonmaker, Ava Soles
7th grade
Conner Carpenter, Peyton Cashwell, Ryder Dudley, Baylee Edge, Brittney Hall, Bailey Hargrove, Fisher King, Avery Phillips, Abby Tyler
8th grade
Landry Beasley, Jaiden Bell, Maria Briscoe, Karah Wiggins
Honor Roll
6th grade
Lacey Bullard, Joshalyn Faircloth, Ty Gloshen, Uriah Stadler, Eli Yancey
7th grade
Graclyn Faircloth, Ashton Fann, Konnor Fann, Brantley Hall, Craig Peterson, Ayden Sharpe
8th grade
Skyler Artis, Brian Christianson, Alanna Fortner, Gavin Hairr, Marianna Naylor, Kaleb Rich, Jessie Warren