Mintz Christian Academy recently announced a nunber of academic achievements for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year. Among them, high school school students were honored for Principal’s List (All A’s), Teacher’s Honor Roll (3.7+ GPA) and Honor Roll (2.7 — 3.69 GPA).

Principal’s List

9th grade

Hollin Autry, Jerryanna Butler, Ben Neal, Nathan Neal, Connor Ross

10th grade

Mallory Edwards, Vander Phillips, Mackenzie Small

11th grade

Ciera Ellis, Sydney Ross

12th grade

Makayla Street

Teacher’s Honor Roll

9th grade

Aubrey Herring, Sadie Parrish, Audrey Rich, Abby Walters, Kate Wanner

10th grade

Magen Barnes

11th grade

Ashton Brown, Zack Honeycutt, Wyatt Lanier, Ellie Mireles

12th grade

Caroline Bailey, Reece Bailey, Cayden Herring, James Naylor

Honor Roll

9th grade

Kailey Allen, Henry Bass, Peyton Beasley, Caillou Crosby, Addie Evans, Jake Ezzell, Grace Faircloth, Parker Hinson, Jenny Hobbs, Lacey Kornegay, Emerson Smith

10th grade

Mahayla Bell, Noah Carter, Julianna Faircloth, Joey Jernigan, Sarah Millen, Aubrey Tew

11th grade

Anastasia Freeman, Jackson Hinson, Brady Smith, Gabby Walters

12th grade

Connor Bullard, Britney Christianson, Andrew Hairr, Hunter Jackson, Nia Lance, Trey Marshburn, Leah Wheeler, Jake White