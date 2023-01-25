Garland native Carter was there in company’s infancy

Dennis Carter, at desk, consulting with co-workers Mark Daughtry, left, and Jesse Sumner. This was back during a time that Prestage Farms moved its offices to Clinton on a temporary basis while renovating its main office south of Clinton on Taylors Bridge Hwy.

In 1993, Prestage Farms was honored to receive the Governor’s Award for Volunteer Services to Children. The award came just months after Prestage Farms hosted hundreds of students from throughout Sampson County for a special showing of a big top circus. Dennis Carter led the coordination of the event and was on hand with Marsha Prestage, both in center, and Sampson County officials when the award was presented in Raleigh.

As Human Resources director, Dennis Carter was a part of many events recognizing employees of the company. However, in this photo taken in 2013, Carter was the one honored as Prestage Farms founder Bill Prestage, right, recognized him for 25 years of service to the turkey and pork production company.

As Prestage Farms has grown into an agribusiness empire, one of its Human Resource pioneers has been there throughout that journey. Now, after three decades of service, Dennis Carter has retired, ending a career that saw him become one of the longtime faces of the locally-grown ag behemoth.

Carter is a Sampson County native who grew up is the little town of Garland. After graduating from high school, he attended Sampson Tech and Campbell University. He’d go on to work at the Sampson County Tax Office and, during that time, the opportunity arose to join a then small, but growing, Prestage Farms.

“Prestage was just getting started, but they were already growing,” said Carter. “They were building hog farms, they built a feed mill and they had contract growers building farms. So as tax administrator, I realized that they were a growing company that was making a difference in Sampson County.”

It was that moment when Carter was approached by none other than Bill Prestage himself about coming on at Prestage Farms.

“In actuality, Bill Prestage contacted me about going to work for them and I thought it was a great opportunity,” Carter said. “It was a young company, but I thought I could help them grow and so I went down to interview with Marsha and Bill Prestage.”

“At the time I didn’t know them that well but just the interview with them, I mean, it was obvious they were going to grow that company and I myself come from a farming background,” Carter said. “My dad always had a few thousand hogs and I worked at Garland Farm Supply so I thought it’d be fun to get into an ag-type company.”

“Talking with the Prestage family, it was just an exciting interview,” he added. “It wasn’t really an interview as much as a conversation on what we plan to do and I thought I would be a part of that, so that’s how it all happened.”

That was in January 1988, and it’d be the place he’d remain for 35 years.

Carter called himself a “Sampson County story,” growing up in Garland and attending Garland High School before going to Sampson Tech, which was then out on U.S. 421.

“I got my first year of college there,” he recalled. “I later went to Campbell for my last three years of college.”

When he came back to Sampson, he went to work for the Tax Office in 1977. In the early 80s, he became the tax administrator. He worked there until just after that interview with the Prestages.

“I‘ve been there since and I’ve just completed 35 years of service.”

Carter gave those 35 years to Prestage Farms with great joy, an experience he loved and credited to what it’s like working with the Prestage family.

“When I went to Prestage, the company was less than five years old,” he said. “It was a small company at that point in time, but now we’ve grown and we’ve got companies in several states. The Prestage family themselves, they’ve just been great to work for. They’re a great group of people and not only does the Prestage family want to see the company succeed, but they want to see the people that work there succeed.

“If you’ll go back and look at the people that work for Prestage, we’ve got people that’s been there longer than I have,” he said. “People come to Prestage and a good number of them stay and it’s because of the way the Prestage family treats people.”

The feeling was mutual as members from the Prestage family spoke glowingly on Carter and what he has meant to Prestage Farms.

“When Dennis started with us in 1988, Prestage Farms was a company of 93 employees operating in North Carolina only,” John Prestage, senior vice president, said. “Today, our North Carolina farms operation has a workforce 10 times larger than that, as well as operations he helps support in five other states. Dennis has been essential in the success of our business during his 35 years with us and we’re truly grateful for his long-standing commitment to Prestage Farms and its employees. We are a better company because of Dennis Carter.”

“In a business like ours, HR is a damn tough job. Dennis Carter has done it very well over 35 years,” said Scott Prestage, vice president of the NC Turkey Division.

While working for the Prestage family made Carter’s career fulfilling, he said it’s not just the job, but the relationships and friendships he’s formed with co-workers that he will miss.

”It’s been a great career for me,” he said. “I’ve been in Human Resources the entire time and with that there’s some good and some bad. But, what has made my job so enjoyable, is the people I’ve worked with — not only the Prestage family, but the people in the company also, they’re all great across every department.

”It’s just a wonderful group of people and that’s what I‘m going to miss most — the people. I’m ready to retire and looking forward to the future of being retired and doing some things I’ve always wanted to do, but what I’ll really miss is the day-to-day interactions with the people out there because not only were they my co-workers, but they were my friends.”

Carter said it’s bittersweet, but it was the right time.

“I’ve been working for 46 years,” he said. “It was just time. Everybody always says you’ll know when it’s time and I didn’t really believe that, but that’s true. It’s just time to walk away from it. It was a difficult decision and I was thinking about it for a couple of years, but again, it was just time to walk away.”

As for what’s next in retirement, Carter said traveling is on the list.

“Every article you read about someone retiring they always say they‘ve got projects to work on,” he said. “Well, I’m like everyone else because I’ve I got some things over the years that haven’t been done that I want to try and get done. Plus the wife and I plan on doing some traveling.”

“I just want to enjoy life and see what the next chapter’s like for me since I’ve never experienced this,” Carter said. “Even growing up I worked in the tobacco field like most kids in Sampson County did. I started working when I was in 11th grade at Garland Farm Supply. Then I left there when I was a senior in high school and all through college I worked at what’s now Garland Shirt Factory.”

”I’ve always worked so I’m just gonna see what the next chapter is going to be like where I’m finally not working,” he added with a laugh.

After reminiscing over his long 35 years at Prestage Farms, Carter’s final thoughts went to gratitude, expressing his deep appreciation to all those who have walked beside him over the long voyage that was his occupation.

“Well, of course, I want to thank my family; they’ve always been supportive of my career because there was some long hours and I was doing a lot of traveling, especially in early parts of the company,” he said. “The company itself, they’ve always been supportive of me. I mean, if a company isn’t supportive, you can’t stay somewhere for 35 years — not only the owners of the company, but the people we work with make the difference.

“We’ve got T-shirts and things we made over the years for what we call ourselves which is the P-team. Prestage Farms is the P-team: everybody pulls together and everybody does what they think is right for the company.”

It’s a team of which Carter is thankful to have been, and played, a part — from Garland Farm Supply to the T-shirt factory to the Tax Office to Prestage and everywhere in between.

“What more could I possibly say,” he said, “Sampson County’s just been good to me.”

