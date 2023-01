Mintz Christian Academy recently announced a nunber of academic achievements for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year. Among them, elementary students were honored for Principal’s List (All A’s), Teacher’s Honor Roll (A average) and Honor Roll (B average).

Principal’s List

3rd grade

Belle Daughtry, Simeon Embler, Kayla Freeman, Wade Norris, Noah Parker, Ava Peterson, Emery Prenda, Georganna Strickland

4th grade

Houston Crumpler, Liam Henry, Sadie Hobbs, Alivia Rich, Melody Stout

5th grade

Eliza Clair Butler

Teacher’s Honor Roll

3rd grade

Matthis Colglazier, Zoey Godino, Quinn Kornegay, Rivers Moore, Ryleigh Moore, Colby Odum, Scarlett Phillips, Madelyn Williams

4th grade

Bella Archie, Zaidee Bashlor, Savannah Phillips, Lauren Simpson, Taylor Stranz, Layton Wainscott, Brinley Williams

5th grade

Trey Grantham, Sutton Hargrove, Colby Honeycutt, Reece Jones, Memphis Logan

Honor Roll

3rd grade

Dannicah Anders, Peyton Bradshaw, Anniston Fann, Evelyn Henry, Karis Moore, Carson Royal, Waylon Sabourin, Graylen Sharpe

4th grade

Jacob Allen, Landyn Cole, Isabella Ellis, Finn Ezzell, Ansley Herring, Toby Holland, Sophia Logan, Alana Powell, Hyatt Smith, Hayden Tanner, Jessie Yaw

5th grade

Hunter Carpenter, Reagan Harr, Tatum McNair, Henley Moore, Tripp Moore, Corban Neal, Gracyn Rogers, Haiden Smith, Foster Smith, Case Tyson