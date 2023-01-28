Have you hummed the tune of ‘Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen’ ? “For such a time as this”, when God’s Word, Jesus’ way, and the Holy Spirit’s stirrings fall on hardened hearts, we wonder what in the world are we to do? Where can we go for peace and protection, love and joy, hope and help in these troubled times? Can there be peace on earth and good will to people living across God’s creation? Song lyrics , found in old hymnals, direct us to the Source that gives peace, saves us from our sins, and shares where we go when our world is sinking in sin — from within. Those lyrics ring strong and clear for all God’s children to hear.

“Where would I go but to the LORD”! The chorus reiterates again and again that we should go to HIM! Where would I go? Oh, where would I go? Where would I go but to the Lord? Throughout time people have pondered what we do today, Where would we go when troubles knock us down, people worry and wear frowns, evil is all around…but to the Lord?

We are living in the generation when Jesus could return any day now? Are we to fret and fear over things going wrong in countries across God’s creation? Let us do what we can do … pray, go and tell the good news, fast, pray, be prepared, pray, stand up for Jesus, pray, go to the Lord with humble hearts, working hands, faith shining every day … and PRAY!

When things go wrong every which way we turn and a yearning for God’s peace, protection, and precious agape love we yearn…the only place we can go with blessed assurance is to the Lord. Then we can sing joyfully, “Blessed assurance Jesus is mine, Oh, what a foretaste of glory divine. Heir of salvation, purchase of God, Born of His Spirit, washed in His blood. Perfect submission, perfect delight, Visions of rapture now burst on my sight; Angels descending, bring from above. Echoes of mercy, whispers of love. Perfect submission, all is at rest, I in my Savior am happy and blest; Watching and waiting, looking above, Filled with His goodness, lost in His love.”

Just saying … and waiting expectantly for Jesus to come and call us Home. We do not know the day, but witnessing Revelation come to life in these troubled times is an eye opener we should not ignore. None of us should walk out our doors, until things are right between us and the Lord! If our hearts hold ought against anyone, let us make it right before the day is done.

A poem by Helen Rice perfectly ends this heartfelt story.

“Let us go quietly to God when troubles come to us,

Let us never stop to whimper or complain and fret and fuss,

Let us hide ‘our thorns’ in ‘roses’ and our sighs in ‘golden song’

And ‘ our crosses’ in a ‘crown of smiles’ whenever things go wrong.

For no one can really help us as our troubles we bemoan,

For comfort, help, and inner peace must come from God alone…

So, do not tell your neighbor, your companion, or your friend

In the hope that they can help you bring your troubles to an end.

For they, too, have their problems, they are burdened just like you,

So take your cross to Jesus and He will see you through…

And waste no time in crying on the shoulder of a friend,

But go directly to the Lord for on Him you can depend…

For there’s absolutely nothing that His mighty Hand can’t do

And He never is too busy to help and comfort you”!

In 2023, when troubles brew from sea to sea … where can we go but to THEE!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.