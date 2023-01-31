Premier program poised for more growth in 2023

CLINTON — One of the largest truck driver training programs in the state continues to grow, bolstered by local partnerships and state funds. That growth in 2023 will include further developing the truck driving campus at Sampson Community College, as well as adding a service building for it.

During its first meeting of the year, the Sampson Community College Board of Trustees were updated on multiple projects underway at the college, to include the truck driving program.

Dr. Bill Starling, president of SCC, informed the board of some potential capital projects that the college is expecting in the future.

“This year we will continue to develop the truck driving campus in the industrial park,” said Starling. “Using state funds provided by the General Assembly, we are adding a 5,000-square-foot service building to further support truck driving and related programs.”

The SCC Truck Driver Training Program is one of the largest in the North Carolina Community College System. Since the program’s inception in 2007, 711 individuals have successfully completed the CDL course through SCC, and 573 students have gone on to pass the North Carolina.

During the fall 2022 semester, the college saw 38 students enrolled in the truck driving class on a new 12-acre driving training center in the Industrial Park. They were taught by four full-time faculty and a program director. Outside the classroom, over a dozen rigs emblazed with the SCC logo are waiting to be used for training.

Along with that program growing, the industrial park will be home to others as well.

“We have recently received almost $500,000 in grant funding from the North Carolina State Board of Community Colleges to develop a heavy equipment training program, which will operate on the 41-acre campus in the park,”

Lisa Turlington, dean of Advancement, updated the board on some of the grant opportunities of which SCC has taken advantage in the past year. Those developments include funding for capital projects, potential program enhancements, as well as scholarship opportunities for students through SCC’s Foundation Scholarship.

“With advocacy from Congressman Rouzer the College received a $2.6 million award through USDA to expand programming and space in the Activity Center.” Turlington stated. “Dominion Energy has awarded $150,000 for direct student aid and a second-year grant of $69,000 for a summer bridge program. SCC was awarded $425,000 from the state to launch a heavy equipment operator program, and a proposal has been submitted for a subgrant award to support a solar energy training program. With support from our funding partners, the college is able to expand and implement relevant workforce training to promote regional economic development.”

Starling thanked local community members, partners, and state leaders for their support.

“None of these programs would have been possible without the support of the Clinton 100 Committee and the local industry partners, who have helped support our grant applications and funding conversations,” the SCC president said.

During a recent interview on the impact of the late Bill Prestage on the truck driving program in particular, Starling said such partnerships are vital, and serve to benefit all involved.

“The Truck Driver Training program at SCC has truly come a long way since its beginning, thanks to numerous contributions and partnerships from various supporters like Prestage Farms,” Starling said recently about a gift of several Mack trucks from the company. “Partnerships such as this allow the college to meet the training needs of local agriculture and give so many folks access to affordable jobs.”

Brett Feight with SCC contributed to this story.