Grand opening, ribbon cutting Friday

Even though the Historic Herring House has been in operation for more than a year under that name, the towering structure on Sampson Street in Clinton is getting a reintroduction to the community.

The house has been known by many names over the years, however the Herring House may be the most fitting as it now publicly bears the name of the man who built it. The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce is presenting a grand opening and ribbon cutting at the Herring House at 3 p.m. this Friday, Feb. 3, at the house, located at 216 Sampson St., Clinton.

Formerly known as “The Shield House” and “The Richert Inn,” the home has been used as a bed and breakfast, wedding venue, and even a beauty salon. As part of the downtown district, it is in walking distance to shops and restaurants. The property boasts a 24-foot by 34-foot gazebo, big enough to hold a dance floor, a wide-open lawn, and a newly-developed ceremony space nestled amidst long leaf pines.

The house itself is a 1916 Classic Revival Home featuring leaded glass windows, grand Corinthian columns, original slate roof, and wrap-around porch with a classic Southern Haint Blue painted ceiling. The home was built by Robert C. Herring, a lumber man, for his wife Rowena and daughter Marianna.

“They say Robert chose every piece of wood in the house,” information from the Herring House website stated.

The interior of the home there are original wood floors, oak with mahogany inlays, original chandeliers, push-button light switches, and “many more details that make this home so special.” The house is listed on the National Registry of Historic Homes.

There are Victorian streetlights, which the Rentz family invited people to follow to go back in time.

Daniel and Denise Rentz run the operation, moving to The Herring House in September 2021. Daniel has a full-time career in IT. Denise has a background in volunteer organization and event planning. They are both active volunteers for church, school, and recreational soccer over the years.

They said they were excited to be in Clinton at The Herring House, offering a venue for couples, families, and the community to make lasting memories.

That has already included a gingerbread competition at the house, whose doors were opened to the public for the event held in conjunction with Clinton’s Christmas in the City festivities in early December.