CLINTON — Sampson County Schools’ Superintendent Dr. David Goodin will be stepping down from his role as superintendent, and will not seek renewal of his contract, ending a career that spanned 30 years in education, the school system announced Tuesday.

His term ends June 30, 2023. He made the announcement during a closed-session meeting of the school board. Because the conversation between the superintendent and board members occurred in a closed session, the board is limited in what information can be released.

“In line with board policy, we accepted Dr. Goodin’s request,” said Daryll Warren, Sampson County Schools Board of Education chair.

Prior to his position with Sampson County Schools, Dr. Goodin, who is a native of North Carolina, served as the superintendent of the Spring-Ford Area School district, one of the largest districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. He also served as superintendent in two other districts, the Connellsville Area School District in Connellsville, Pa., and the Harmony Area School District in Westover, Pa. Dr. Goodin previously served as assistant principal and principal at the middle school level.

Goodin, who started with Sampson County Schools in February 2021, helped lead Sampson County Schools through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dr. Goodin has put in a lot of hard work and has led us through what I believe were some of the most challenging years of public education throughout the country,” said Warren. “We very much appreciate his leadership and wish him the best in his next opportunity.”

“The Board of Education will now begin the arduous task of searching for a new superintendent,” a press release from Sampson County Schools stated. “Pending further discussion, the board will establish a timeline of what will likely be a nationwide search for the next school system’s leader.”