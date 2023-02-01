The Census of Agriculture is completed every five years and is conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Since 1840, it has played a significant role in showing the value and impact of agriculture.

The Census of Agriculture is the overall count of U.S. farms and ranches and the people who own and operate them. Even small plots of land – whether it be rural or urban — growing fruits, vegetables, or food animals count if $1,000 or more of these products were raised and sold, or normally would have been sold, during the Census year.

The Census of Agriculture, looks at land use and ownership, operator characteristics, farm production practices, income and expenditures. The deadline for farmers and ranchers to respond to the USDA Census of Agriculture is Feb. 6 of this year. Farmers were mailed Ag Census questionnaires for response but there is also an online option. To answer online you simply go to agcounts.usda.gov and enter your unique survey code. If you cannot locate your survey code or you have any questions, please feel free to call 800-727-9540.

The Census of Agriculture provides the only source of uniform, comprehensive, and impartial agriculture data for every county in our nation. Through the Census of Agriculture, producers can show the nation the value and importance of agriculture and will influence decisions that will shape the future of U.S. agriculture. All farm information provided by farmers to the Census of Agriculture will be kept confidential and cannot be disclosed to any government or private entity by law.

Key dates to keep in mind:

• Feb. 6, 2023 — 2022 ag census response deadline

• 2024 — USDA Agriculture Census data will be released