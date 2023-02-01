Leopards students prep for competition

A new endeavor has been underway at Lakewood High School as the Leopards are getting prepped for a new type of competition in hunting.

To that end, the Lakewood High School Hunter Skills Team has been practicing for the past two weekends. During that time, the team has continued to practice on shotgun, rifle, and archery every weekend as they get geared up to compete in the NC Wildlife Resources Commission Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournament to be held on March 18.

The Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournament is a student/team competition in shotgun, archery and small-bore rifle marksmanship. Along with hunter responsibility knowledge and orienteering skills known collectively as hunter skills.

The purpose of the tournament is to partner with NC public schools, private schools, homeschool associations, 4H shooting sports, and other eligible entities to provide Hunter Education to their students. Also to promote public awareness of the Hunter Education Program in North Carolina and to offer the youth of North Carolina a positive experience in various disciplines of the shooting sports.

As well as help youth across the state experience and learn a variety of legal hunting methods, focusing on efficiency, operation and effectiveness. With the aim of enabling students to evaluate the safest, most comfortable and effective equipment that can be used to hunt and or target shoot.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) is the state government agency created by the General Assembly in 1947 to conserve and sustain the state’s fish and wildlife resources through research, scientific management, wise use and public input. The NCWRC is the regulatory agency responsible for the enforcement of North Carolina’s fishing, hunting, trapping and boating laws.

The sale of hunting and fishing licenses, federal grants and other receipts provides financial support of the agency. The agency has an operational budget of approximately $85 million and employs approximately 650 full-time staff and 100 seasonal temporary staff across the state, including wildlife and fisheries biologists and technicians, wildlife law enforcement officers, wildlife educators, communication specialists, and customer service, information technology and administrative professionals.

