(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 23 — Shakeyiah Janae Moore, 22, of 98 Sunshine Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny by employee, driving while license revoked and fictitious/altered title/registration card. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 24 — Avil Wintel Gilbert, 33, of 552 Judson Church Road, Fayetteville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting public officer and failure to appear on out-of-county charge of resisting public officer. Bond set at $7,000; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 24 — Zarius William Vander Urquhart. 26, of 305 E. Jackson St., Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and fictitious tag. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 25 — Eric Edward Bryant, 58, of 1820 SW Stone Chimney Road, Supply, was charged with uttering forged instrument. Bond set at $5,000; court date was Jan. 27.

• Jan. 25 — Shawnta Renaldo Coston, 18, of 216 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 22.

• Jan. 26 — Mayron Abadid Paz-Puerto, 35, of 304 N. Bay St., Rose Hill, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 27.

• Jan. 26 — Elijah James Williams, 32, of 60 Clinton Ave., Garland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $4.000; court date is Feb. 17.

• Jan. 26 — Kinberly Rose Long, 44, of 164 Pumpkin Lane, Faison, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 26 — Joey Lee Parker, 21, of 421 Ivey Road, Four Oaks, was charged with fleeing to elude arrest in motor vehicle, speeding and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 22.

• Jan. 27 — Gregory Tyler Phillips, 26, of 155 Ely Lane, Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 23.

• Jan. 27 — Patrick Wayne Moore, 48, of 248 N. Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 27 — Timothy Patrick Canady, 29, of 4231 Macie Ave., Fayetteville, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Feb. 6.

• Jan. 27 — Megan Vanvleck, 32, of 4685 Cedar Creek Road, Fayetteville, was charged with felony conversion. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Jan. 31.

• Jan. 27 — Jonathan Daniel Goodman, 37, of 71 Westbrook Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Feb. 14.

• Jan. 27 — Jonathan Wayne Faircloth, 36, of 709 Hollandtown Road, Salemburg, was charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 28 — Jonathan Michael Gautier, 41, of 170 Pickle Shed Lane, Clinton, was charged with damage to property and disorderly conduct. No bond set; court date is March 16.

• Jan. 28 — Ramel Tyshaun McIntyre, 26, of 915 Southwest Blvd., Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Feb. 23.

• Jan. 28 — Mary Hilburn Ely, 51, of 912 Bain Bridge Road, Stedman, was charged with injury to personal property and hunting without a license. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 8.

• Jan. 28 — Brianna Phillips, 27, of 912 Bain Bridge Road, Stedman, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond set; court date is Feb. 8.

• Jan. 28 — Sharon Rose Moore, 65, of 51 Alex Lane, Angier, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 28 — Jesus Rodriguez Gutierrez, 28, of 4379 Plain View Hwy., Dunn, was charged with driving while impaired and no operator’s license. No bond or court date listed.

• Jan. 29 — Amber Dawn Oiler, 29, of 81 Grayland Drive, Fuquay Varina, was charged with trafficking opiates, firearm by felon, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, carrying concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $70,000; court date is Feb. 3.

• Jan. 29 — Thomas Devon Henderson, 69, of 4542 Honeycutt Road, Salemburg, was charged with communicating threats and stalking. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 16.

• Jan. 29 — Karen Angela Royal, 60, of 4423 Honeycutt Road, Salemburg, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 16.

• Jan. 29 — Vanessa Lashawn Carr, 47, of 142 Kent Circle, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 27.

• Jan. 30 — Andrew Don Hammons, 36, of 4839 Roanoke Road, Newton Grove, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property and order for arrest. Bond set at $800; court date is Feb. 22.

• Jan. 30 — Selvin Alexander Serrato, 20, of 193 Beverly Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and consume alcohol underage. No bond set; court date is March 21.

• Jan. 30 — July Mareley Oliva Carranza, 19, of 193 Beverly Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and consume alcohol underage. No bond set; court date is March 21.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.