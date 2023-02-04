We are all familiar with the Word of God which tells us “God order our steps.” But how does He do that. There are 3 to 4 ways in which He does. Oftentimes we find ourselves agonizing over a decision we have to make, or agonizing over where to go, what to do, or over what to say in any given, situation. Throughout the Bible, God has shown us how He directs our steps and/or decisions. God wants us to stay in his will and He often guides us in 4 different ways.

The first way God guides us is thru the inner witness of our heart. But this can be very tricky. Jeremiah 17: 9 says, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked, who can know it.” Psalm 37:4 says, “Delight thyself also in the Lord and He shall give thee the desires of our hearts.” Many times we are deceived by our own hearts and many times our hearts will take us out of the will of God. When we spend time with the Lord, He will give us the desires of our hears. In other words, He will place in us what we should do and hope for. The more we enjoy spending time with Him, the more spiritual we become. This enables us to have a spirit of discernment so we can truly be in line with God in the decisions we make.

The second way God guides us is by the circumstances around us. God will create certain circumstance in your life that will make some decision obvious. Again, we must be able to sift wisely through the facts that our circumstances are presenting to us.

The third way God guises us is thru His Word. God will and can speak to us directly in how to make the right decisions. He also speaks to us indirectly when we study the Bible. Sometimes you can find yourself when you study the Bible.

Sometimes we are not sure what to do when we miss what God is saying to us in the three ways above. He will allow us to seek advice from our love ones or from other Believers. But when you are still unsure in what to do, the best thing to do is nothing. Continue to wait of Him for guidance. And while you are waiting ask God to give you a spirit of discernment so you can hear Him clearly.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.