It may really surprise some, but not everything you read on the internet is true! Most people are quite aware that much of what is posted on social media is false or worthless information at best. Yet, the masses flock to Facebook, Twitter and a few others, spending hours at a time. Much of the false information presented there can and often is dangerous and destructive in some way, but people just do not seem to care. Most of us surely want the truth from our doctors, do we not? I guess some would like to hide their head in the sand and make out like they are well when they are not, but the wise will want to know the truth, that they might seek the best available prognosis. The same can be said of many other realms of truth. Of all the realms of truth, the most important is the truth of God’s will for man. Jesus said, “Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you” (Matt. 6:33). He also said, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” (Mark 8:36). “Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:31-32). This being the case, surely everyone is on board to learn the truth, that they might have eternal life. Not so, there are different attitudes toward this realm of truth also.

Some indeed desire to hear and welcome the arrival of truth. When Philip heard the Ethiopian treasurer reading from the prophet Isaiah, he asked if he understood. The eunuch’s answer showed his desire to learn the truth. He stated, “How can I except some man should guide me? And he desired Philip that he would come up and sit with him” (Acts 8; 31). Cornelius told Peter that after the Holy Spirit had directed him to send to Joppa for Peter that he might come and teach them the truth, “Immediately therefore I sent to thee; and thou hast well done that thou art come. Now therefore are we all here present before God, to hear all things that are commanded thee of God” (Acts 10:33). Many in times past, and many still today, would rather hear that which tickles their ears rather than that which could heal their soul. Paul told Timothy, “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables” (II Tim. 4:3-4).

There are those that when the word is taught, they receive it. Jesus pointed to the need to receive His word (John 12:48). The apostle Paul said of the Thessalonians, “And ye became followers of us, and of the Lord, having received the word in mush affliction, with joy of the Holy Ghost” (I Thess. 1:6). And, just a little later he said, “For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe” (I Thess. 2:13). One might say that this “receiving the word” is accepting it as truth revealed from God as did the Thessalonians.

And of course, one needs to not only hear the word and accept it as truth, they must be one of those who obeys the word. Peter wrote, “Seeing ye have purified your souls in obeying the truth through the Spirit unto unfeigned love of the brethren, see that ye love one another with a pure heart fervently” (I Pet. 1:22). The apostle Paul stated, “Know ye not, that to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death, or of obedience unto righteousness?” (Rom. 6:16). Jesus said, “Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but the that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven” (Matt. 7:21).

On the negative side, some damning attitudes toward truth are also revealed in the scriptures. A failure to love truth is deadly. Paul wrote, “And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved” (II Thess. 2:10). Some resist the truth as did Jannes and Jambres when they withstood Moses (II Tim. 3:8). Some having received it then turn away from it (Luke 8:13; Heb. 6:4-6; II Pet. 2:20-22). Some even speak of the truth (II Pet. 2:1-3).

My friends, the truth is the only means by which one can be made free from the burden of sin (John 8:32). There are indeed many false teachers gone into the world (I John 4:1). Jesus said they are wolves in sheep’s clothing (Matt. 7:15). Seek the truth!

Send any questions or comments to [email protected]