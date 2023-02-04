Do you glorify and enjoy God in your life? Surely, God watches and waits for we, His children, to glorify Him as we live beautiful, bountiful, blessed beyond measure lives. Sadly, many people living in America, the land flowing with milk and honey, do not glorify – nor do they enjoy a close relationship with our heavenly Father, God, Son, and Holy Spirit!

While we wait expectantly for Jesus’ return and rapture, upholding His greatest commandment to : (Love Him first and love one another) repeats the sounding joy that Jesus Christ is King and loves to hear our songs of precious praise, passionate worship, and professions of love as we trust Him with everything!

Reading about a famous question and answer in the Westminister Shorter Catechism stirred my heart to write this story. How would you answer “What is the chief end of man”?

In John 12:28 we read how man is to glorify God and enjoy Him. In the Everyday Life Bible these verses repeat the same message. “Father, glorify, honor, and extol Your name! Then, there came a voice out of heaven saying,’I have already glorified it and I will glorify it again.’

The crowd of people around Jesus thought an angel had spoken to Him! Jesus answered, “This voice has not come for My sake, but for your sake”!

While many believe we are to glorify God on earth and enjoy Him in heaven! The truth is we are to glorify and enjoy Him here and in Heaven.. We can’t praise someone whom we don’t enjoy? We are not to honor and praise God and His children who are integral parts of our lives out of obligation! No, we are to LOVE, spend time with and nurture a prayerful, honorable, enjoyable relationship with God!

John Piper had this to say about our relationship with God: “The chief end of man is to glorify God by enjoying Him forever”!

What do we say about glorifying and enjoying God in our lives? When we are ‘in love’ with the Lord and look for opportunities to ‘tell people about our Jesus’… God will be glorified while we enjoy Him and all the perks He provides as we love to praise, worship, and spend time with Him.

A poem, Heart Gifts, that appeared out of nowhere ( a God wink) seems to be what He sent to stir our hearts with love, devotion, and enjoyment!

“It’s not the things that can be bought that are life’s richest treasure,

It’s just the little ‘heart gifts’that money cannot measure…

A cheerful smile, a friendly word, a sympathetic nod are priceless little

Treasures from the storehouse of our God…

They are the things that can’t be bought with silver or gold,

For thoughtfulness and kindness and love are never sold…

They are the ;priceless things in life for which no one can pay,

And the giver finds enjoyment in giving them away”!

My prayer is for all of us (His children) to ponder this message of glorifying and enjoying God in our daily lives! Get rid of complacency and strife. Pray, put more love in our hearts, enjoy Him … and see the wondrous blessings He will send!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.