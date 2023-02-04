Midway rallies around student battling leukemia, hosts blood drive

The Raiders of Midway partnered with the American Red Cross this past Wednesday to host a blood drive in honor of senior Carson King, who is battling leukemia.

“It warms my heart knowing that this is going to help so many kids who are going through the same events that I am going through and much more,” King said, on what the blood drive meant to him. “It’s really great and sweet to see just how many people have come out to support it.”

King was diagnosed with leukemia back in 2020 and has been on the road to recovery ever since. A story he’d details on how his journey with the terrible cancer began.

“Well, how I found out was actually a funny story,” he said. “My mom was out in town and had just brought home pizza but she didn’t say a word and I immediately knew something was up. Later that night I found out I had it.”

It was then that his long treatment process started at the Duke Medical Center, a time King recapped.

“Pretty much, once we did found out, we had to go up to Duke University the next day for immediate treatment,” he said. “Initially I stayed up there for about the length of a month. Since then I’ve been going through treatment for the last one and a half to two years.”

Seeing King’s journey against leukemia is what sparked the Raiders into action to do whatever they could to support him. This led to their partnership with the American Red Cross and the blood drive event which Student Government Association (SGA) President Cole Sumner and Senior Class President Madalyn Stewart shared thoughts on about do this for one of their own.

“This is just a great way to help someone in the community out,” Sumner said. “Since it is a student at Midway High School this allows us to have a direct impact on people in our local community and it gets other people involved. It makes people feel like they need to, more than they should, more than they need to, to help somebody they know.”

“And, as students, especially as we’re both seniors and so is Carson, it’s so great to be able to do something for someone that’s our age because we don’t understand just how much this will impact him,” Stewart added. “So it’s so good to be able to do something good like this and not only for Carson but also for other people.”

The event was held inside the Midway High School auditorium and the American Red Cross members were steadily busy. Students, teachers, staff and people from the community flowed in out constantly to show support for this cause. If his schools hosting the event for King wasn’t already heartwarming enough turns out the event was also complete put together by his peers.

Sumner and Stewart were two on the main brains behind this operation along with the SGA that put the blood drive together.

”So last semester, we had a blood drive during the Fall, and it went good,” Sumner said. “Afterwards Carson came in and thank everybody that had given blood so we figured if we’re gonna have another one now we should have him included with it since he thanked everybody. Especially since it really impacts him and others that have leukemia like he does. So it’s just a good thing for us to be able to directly help the community and other people around us that have autoimmune disorders.”

“I just think it’s so important because you see how it can impact your community,” Stewart said. “This isn’t even just our community either, this is a student at this school who we’ve been in school with since middle school. So we can now see how it has had a direct impact on someone we’re connect to.”

”It also encouraged fellow students, who were maybe a little bit iffy about it last time, to now have a second opportunity to do it,” Sumner added. “Now they know what it’s going to and how it’s gonna help people.”

King’s fight against leukemia over the past couple of years is paying of as he’s now in the end stages of treatment, which he referenced as maintenance.

“Maintenance,” according to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s website, www.lls.org, being the third phase of all treatment. The goal of maintenance therapy is to prevent disease relapse after induction and consolidation therapy. Most maintenance drugs are given orally and, typically, patients are treated in an outpatient setting.

”I’m in maintenance now, which is pretty much some of the end stages for treatment,” he said. “I’ve been improving and doing well so now I’m here. Plus, since I’m currently in maintenance, I’ve been able attend school again which is something I’m really glad about because school means a lot for me.”

“It’s been a journey and just being here now and in maintenance, all I can say is that I’m just glad to be here,” King continued. “One of the other things that I also remember throughout my journey is seeing how many other people were going through cancer like I was. So, again, knowing that all of this is going back to help those same kids that I saw months or a year ago that are still sitting there. That’s what I really care about, that the elders and the others there are getting the help they need.”

Sumner and Stewart also shared similar thoughts in their final statements. One’s in which they reached out to others in community about getting involved.”

“Community involvement, especially in a rural area where there’s not a lot of resources to go around, it’s very important,” Sumner said. “For people to work with their school in their community and knowing people that have sickness that they can directly help an impact, it’s just a great thing to do. Regardless if you’re like worried about needles and mess like that, it doesn’t take that long and it’s just a good thing to do for people.”

“My biggest thing is, if you can give blood, give it, because it can have such an impact on the community, on the country,” Stewart said. “I myself have personally dealt with people that have needed this blood and it’s important because it can save lives. Just remember that if there’s a shortage of it there’s people that might die because of that.”

As for King’s final thoughts he left off with a thank you to a very special person with two simple words.

“Aside from me just being happy that all this is helping so many more people talk about leukemia and doing events like this now, which I’m most happy about,” he said. “There’s only other thing left to say and that’s thanks to the one that’s been with me throughout my journey. Thanks Mom!”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.