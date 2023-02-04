(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 30 — Melvin Javier Reyes Martinez, 52, of 323 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with counterfeit identification card. No bond set; court date is March 22.

• Jan. 30 — Christopher Jarrod McDoe, 31, of 802 W. Main St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, speeding to elude arrest, left of center and stop sign/flashing red light violation. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 22.

• Jan. 30 — Selvin Alexander Serrato, 20, of 193 Beverly Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and consuming alcohol underage. No bond set; court date is March 21.

• Jan. 30 — July Mareley Oliva Carranza, 19, of 193 Beverly Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and consuming alcohol underage. No bond set; court date is March 21.

• Jan. 31 — Anthony Davis, 32, of 6875 Ebenezer Forest Road, Clinton, was charged with habitual driving while impaired, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, open container after consuming alcohol and failure to burn headlamps/rear lamps. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Feb. 17.

• Feb. 1 — Joshua Keandre Faison, 19, of 58 Darion Lane, Turkey, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 22.

• Feb. 1 — Jymir Akeem Brunson, 19, of 604 Calhoun St., Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 22.

• Feb. 1 — Anthony Dawon Bryant, 23, of Budget Inn, Southeast Boulevard, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false rpretense, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 17.

• Feb. 1 — Tony Woo, 55, of 303 Stewart Ave., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Written promise; court date is April 17.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.