Clinton-Sampson Rescue Squad members recently received recognition from the North Carolina Association of Rescue & EMS during the rescue’s annual Christmas dinner. Clayton Dunn was honored for 50 years of service and Julia Hansen was honored for 25 years, each receiving service pins of distinction. The pins were presented to Dunn and Hansen by Jerry Bradshaw, director of Clinton-Sampson Rescue and area 4 director for the N.C. Association of Rescue & EMS, who has 48 years of service himself. Pictured, from left, are: Hansen, Bradshaw and Dunn. Clinton-Sampson Rescue meets at 7 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at the Clinton station. Volunteers are welcome to attend.