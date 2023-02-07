Pictured, from left, front row; are Lirio Reynoso, Kylie Boykin, Alexandra Cruz, Makalya Kemp, Conner Merritt, Daiyona Miller, Shaiyana Brinson, Cesar Cruz, Jose Bonilla, Danna Reyes and Alaina McCall, from left, back row; Makenzie Dumpson, Samyia Edwards, Ji’Asia Smith, Bobby Matthis, Grant Kelly, Graham Dirks, Makaylee Knight, Mmanuelson Jean and Daniel Tellez.

A full team of 20 students from Sampson Middle School participated in the 2023 Southeastern All District Middle School Band Clinic held this past weekend, Jan. 27 and 28, at Corinth Holders High School.

Participants in the All District Band event included:

Lirio Reynoso Cruz 20th Clarinet Concert Band, Kylie Boykin — 11th Clarinet Symphonic Band, Alexandra Cruz — 4th French Horn Symphonic Band, Makalya Kemp — 15th Clarinet Concert Band, Conner Merritt — 5th French Horn Symphonic Band, Daiyona Miller — 2nd Section Percussion Concert Band, Shaiyana Brinson — 10th Clarinet Concert Band, Cesar Cruz — 6th Flute Concert Band, Jose Bonilla — 5th Tuba Symphonic Band, Danna Reyes — 18th Clarinet Symphonic Band, Alaina McCall — 6th Trombone Concert Band.

Along with, Makenzie Dumpson — 14th Clarinet Concert Band, Samyia Edwards — 7th Flute Symphonic Band, Ji’Asia Smith — 7th Trombone Concert Band, Bobby Matthis — 4th Trombone Concert Band, Grant Kelly — 3rd Tuba Symphonic Band, Graham Dirks — 12th Trumpet Concert Band, Makaylee Knight — 2nd Flute Concert Band, Mmanuelson Jean — 5th Trombone Concert Band, Daniel Tellez — 5th Tuba Concert Band.